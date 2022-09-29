Status yellow wind and rain warning for six counties including Sligo

Sligo is one of six counties issued with a status yellow win and rain warning for Thursday night through to Friday morning.

Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Sligo, Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim, Galway and Clare on Thursday morning, with the warning coming into effect at 2am on Friday morning.

The warning will stay in place until 2pm on Friday afternoon.

Met Éireann said the weather: “will become wet and windy tonight and during Friday morning with strong and gusty southerly winds developing. Heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding.”

Hazardous driving conditions are also expected as a result of heavy rain.