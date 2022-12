Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Sligo and parts of the Northwest from 10pm tonight to 8am tomorrow.

This follows a Status Yellow wind warning for the area this morning, with strong to gale-force winds in parts of Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

The heavy rain later tonight will affect Connacht, Donegal, Longford and Cavan.

Met Éireann says the heavy rain will cause some localised flooding.