Status orange wind warning issued for Sligo

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for county Sligo, to come into effect at 11pm on Sunday.

Storm Franklin will cause gale force west to northwest winds with severe and damaging gusts.

These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping, which may result in coastal flooding.

The warning, also issued for counties Donegal and Leitrim is to end at 7am Monday.

This follows Storm Eunice which brought heavy snowfall to county Sligo, followed by heavy rainfall.

The county is under a status yellow rain warning under Sunday evening.

Sligo County Council has warned people to avoid coastal areas.

Access to the promenade in Strandhill, and the Gibraltar Road and Mardyke Road have all been reopened.