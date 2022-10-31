St Nathy’s, Ballaghaderreen students in 1977 recall their memories at special reunion

CAP The St. Nathy’s class of 1972-1977 that held a reunion recently. Back row: Richard Glynn, Pat Corcoran, Raymond Grey, John Flynn, Thomas McDonagh, Brendan Gordon, Leo O’Hara, Brendan Joyce, Andrew Durcan and David Gilligan. Middle row: John Feehan, Padraic Freyne, Thomas Moffatt, Paul McGinley, Denis Scanlon, Martin Towey, Pat Corcoran, Tommy Killoran, Bobby Flynn, Brendan McBrien, Seamus Regan, Keenan McGovern and Seán Reape. Front row: Tom Egan, Seamus Hardiman, Haulie Beirne, Fergal Geoghegan, Andrew Finnerty, Pat McGovern, Seamus Vesey, Fr. Tommy Johnson, Tommy Devine, John Larkin, Noel Cosgrove, Peter Morrisroe, Johnny Flynn, Michael Beirne, Thomas Mahon and John Lambert.

Classmates from St. Nathy’s College 45 years ago were reunited at a special evening in Ballaghaderreen during the summer.

The reunion for the class of between 1972 and 1977 was organised by Haulie Beirne, Seamus Regan and Martin Towey, and took place on August 20th.

The Ballaghaderreen school opened its doors to class members that travelled from all over the world to be present.

After being welcomed by Fr. Martin Henry, St. Nathy’s College President, the former students were granted access to the school’s mess hall, washrooms, classrooms and dormitories — rooms they hadn’t seen in over four decades.

A myriad of different memories came flooding back for all those involved as they relived their experiences, inside and outside the classroom, as young adults in the County Roscommon school.

Memories included the fresh bread that was often delivered from Monica Duffy’s bakery to the sound of steel studs on tiled floors in the corridors.

The sight of some students driving a Morris Minor to school was always a big talking point. One particular Morris Minor made it to the Connacht soccer final in 1977, which was won by the school. The car lost a wheel on the way home, but some quick-thinking ensured that a nut was taken from one of the other wheels to refit it, making sure that everyone was back in Ballaghaderreen for the celebrations.

Indeed, sport weaved an important part of the fabric of student life in St. Nathy’s. The reunion recalled many exciting Gaelic football, soccer, handball and basketball games. There were tales of great victories and heart-breaking losses, but the competition for places on these teams was always fierce.

Those in attendance agreed that the special bond between the class had been maintained after all these years.

The evening included a special Mass and being reacquainted with former teachers Paul McGinley, John O’Mahony and Fr. Tommy Johnson, followed by a meal in Durkins. The Mass proved to be a very poignant occasion as classmates who had gone to their eternal reward were remembered, including Mel Boland, Kenneth Gray, Patrick Giblin, Robert Cafferky, Vincent Burke, Domnick O’Hara, Pat Tuohy and John Carty.

Some other members of the class were unable to attend for various reasons, but it is hoped to hold another get-together over the coming years.