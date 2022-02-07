Special Hawk’s Well event celebrates return of full gigs

To celebrate their return to full capacity, Hawk’s Well Theatre will present a night of fantastic traditional and folk music on Thursday 17th February.

Featuring a host of local artists that have helped to get us through the last two years, Well Come Back invites you all to share once again in the magic of a live gig, in the company of others, in real time and real life.

Well Come Back will feature...

One of Ireland’s finest uilleann pipers Leonard Barry, critically acclaimed “effortless musician” and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Doherty, award winning fiddle and concertina player David Doocey, Sligo’s own exquisite and versatile vocalist Niamh Farrell, esteemed button accordionist Danny Cameron, one of the finest button accordion players of his generation Daithi Gormley, highly skilled sean-nós dancer Samantha Harvey, All-Ireland champion flute and whistle player Seamus Hernon, one of the most sought-after bodhrán players John Joe Kelly, respected bouzouki, mandolin and concertina player Rodney Lancashire, renowned fiddle player Oisin MacDiarmada, senior All-Ireland flute champion June McCormack, fiddle master Mossie Martin, legendary multi-instrumentalist Seamie O’Dowd & prolific composer and harp player Michael Rooney....to the Hawk’s Well stage.

With that extraordinary line-up, this is a night not to be missed!

Tickets, costing €18/€16 conc. are available to book now, Call box office 0719161518 or visit www.hawkswell.com