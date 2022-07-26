Special European nights for fans of Sligo Rovers

A special night of European football awaits at a packed Showgrounds on Thursday night as Sligo Rovers take on Scottish Premier Division side, Motherwell holding a one goal lead from the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifer.

A dramatic and well deserved win last Thursday night at Fir Park in Moherwell has set up a mouthwatering second leg tie.

There have been many historic matches at The Showgrounds over the years and this comng Thursday night will rank right up there with the best of them if the Bit O’Red manage to qualifiy for the third round of this European competition.

Two away wins in the competition so far has the fans and indeed the whole of Sligo buzzing these past couple of weeks as Rovers embrace UEFA club action for the first in many years.

Who will ever forget the heroics of goalkeeper Ed McGinty in the home clash with Bala Town as Rovers edged out their Welsh counterparts on penalties.

Ed stood tall as the mist and darkness descended on The Showgrounds two weeks ago but the omens were good with the penalty shoot-out taking place in front of the Rovers fans and the keeper went on to save two kicks to send the capacity attendance of just under 4,000 into a frenzy.

Some 500 fans had made their way to Park Hall in Oswestry, UK to see Rovers secure a 2-1 victory in the first leg and it was another night of sheer ecstasy at Fir Park last Thursday night as former Hearts and Falkirk striker Aidan Keena, a native of Mullingar, struck what proved to be the winner after 27 minutes to stun the hosts.

It was a sea of red and while behind the goals in Fir Park’s McLean stand and the verocious support was much appreciated by the players as they dug deep at times to protect their slender lead.

Prior to kick-off it was announced that McGinty had left the club to join Oxford United in the English League Division One but the news of his departure hadn’t come as surprise with many fans expecting the dreaded day to come sooner such was his quality.

His absence from the line-up in the league match against UCD was a big indication that a move was imminent and he left with the best wishes of fans and everyone at the club.

And, of course, his replacement, Kilkelly native, Luke McNicholas has been talked about for the past couple of years of having the potential to also become one of The Showgrounds legendary goalkeepers.

He, like McGinty has come through the Sligo Rovers academy and his speel on loan in the season gone by with Cliftonville earmarked him as a future Sligo Rovers number one.

His performance against Motherwell was outstanding, a second half save from a header being the highlight. Rovers, as the saying goes will be in safe hands going forward.

And, so t’s on to another big European night of football on Thursday. Motherwell will bring about 300 fans to Sligo and the atmosphere at The Showgrounds and indeed in lead up to the match around town should be something special.

It’s also good business for the town. The away team will be staying in a local hotel, (Bala Town were in the Clayton) while also coming in for the tie will be a UEFA match delegate and a UEFA referees’ observer.

Rovers’ last European foray prior to this season was of course in 2020 when the club went out very disappontingly to Icelandic team, FH (3-1 on agg) in Covid restricted matches.

Overall, Sligo Rovers have secured five victories in all European competition since they first played at that level in the 1977/78 season when coming up against the famous Red Star club in the old European Cup.

Two of the victories have come this season, against Bala Town and Motherwell.

The other wins were against Florianna of Malta in the Cup Winners Cup in 1994 (1-0), Banga Gargzdai of Lithunaia (4-0) at home in the 2014/2015 season and Rosenbourg away (2-1) in the same season, both in the Europea League.

So history will certainly be made this Thursday night if Rovers can defeat Motherwell and get past a second round in European competition for the first time.

The financial rewards will be good but not as much as some fans may thinks. Playing in Europe can be a costly business.

Rovers have been lucky with the two trips away this season but a third round match could be away to Viking of Norway which will be expensive to fly to.

As it stands, Rovers other opponents could be Sparta Praha which will be more accessible for both the club and fans.

The tie between Sparta and Viking is 0-0 after the first leg with the second leg also taking place this coming Thursday in Norway.

While it is estimated that Rovers could pocket upwards on €500,000 from the two matches played so far significant costs have to be factored in.

Hotels, meals and player bonuses all have to be taken out of the pot plus the extra cost of hosting the games at The Showgrounds in terms of security and extra personnel all round.

It was no surprise to learn that in the same week that Rovers knocked out Bala Town that the club’s committee and dedicated volunteers were going door to door in the towns and villages of the county selling tickets for the annual draw.

Such is the life of a League of Ireland club and Rovers has never been found wantng in terms of loyalty and commitment from committees down through the years or indeed its supporters.

Success doesn’t come the way of Rovers every season but when it does it is certainly enjoyed. Many fans can rememebrs the tough days, the times in the First Division and before that when the club’s very existence was in doubt.

Rovers and the town are like two peas in a pod, you just grow up following the Bit O’Red and the away days in Europe have become an added dimension, a reward fr following Rovers through the hard times.

Fans travelled to see their side take on both Bala and Motherwell in hope rather than expectation and when two victories were achieved on the road it make it all the worthwhile being a fan of a club in the North West of Ireland where the passion for football is so evident.

It was so evident from the home game against Bala Town that Sligo Rovers is the very heartbeat of the town.

A UEFA official remarked to me prior to kick-off in the Bala match at The Showgrounds that he could fee it was a football town.

He could literally smell the passion for the game here, he said.

The atmosphere tomorrow night will rank amongst the best there will ever be at The Showgrounds.

UEFA regulations mean the capacity is limited to just under 4,000 all seated.

And, if Rovers do manage to dump Motherwell out, Rovers may not be able to stage a third round tie at home.

The ground’s capacity may not be seen as sufficient for this stage of the competition.

Rovers are currently working behind the scenes with the FAI to try to find ways of increasing capacity with extra temporary seating but it will all come down to what UEFA says and security and safety of fans is always paramount.

It will become clear soon after towmorrow night’s match if Rovers will be given the all clear to stage a third round match.

If not, the home leg will have to be switched to another venue, possibly the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry or Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, the home of Shamrock Rovers.

No matter where the match is played, Sligo Rovers fans will be there in numbers.

At the final whistle in Fir Park last Thursday night, boos rang out for the home team in the 7,000 attendance but this was quickly drowned out by the cheers of appreciation of the Rovers supporters.

And, that would have been the case win, lose or draw.

It’s easy to hand out plaudits when things are going well but Rovers supporters have stood by their club through thick and thin over the years.

The sheer level of voluntary support put in on a weekly basis to run the club is phenomenal. The loyality is unconditional and that’s what makes nights in Fir Park so special.

And, another big night is looming. Rovers fans won’t be found wanting with support. It’s often a cliche to say the support is a 12th man but that has been the case over the past couple weeks on this remarkable Europa Conference League journey.

They sang their hearts out in Oswestry and at home in the second leg despite going a goal down and they most certainly did in Motherwell.

And the supporters will have another crucial role to play towmorrow night to help get the result we are all dreaming about and make history.

From the first whistle The Showgrounds will need to be a cauldron - Motherwell’s sizeable away support will make their presence felt and it should be an occasion to remember forever.

In particular these past couple of seasons there has been a surge in support from young supporters. This bodes well for the future.

Sligo Rovers has always been cemented in the community. Playing personnel changes from season to season, expecially in the League of Ireland and that’s the nature of football but being a supporter means a life time of loyalty and commitment and the team is surely blessed to have such great fans as it faces into one of its biggest tests in recent years.