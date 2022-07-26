Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Special European nights for fans of Sligo Rovers

Paul Deering gives his views on what should be an enthralling match on Thursday night in the Showgrounds as Sligo Rovers take on Scottish premier division side Motherwell to see who advances to the third round of the Europa Conference League with the home side leading 1-0

Sligo Rovers supporters celebrate after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile Expand
Aidan Keena of Sligo Rovers after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile Expand
Sligo Rovers players celebrate Aidan Keena's goal making it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Sligo Rovers supporters celebrate after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers supporters celebrate after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Aidan Keena of Sligo Rovers after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Aidan Keena of Sligo Rovers after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers players celebrate Aidan Keena's goal making it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers players celebrate Aidan Keena's goal making it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

/

Sligo Rovers supporters celebrate after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Motherwell and Sligo Rovers at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland. Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

sligochampion

A special night of European football awaits at a packed Showgrounds on Thursday night as Sligo Rovers take on Scottish Premier Division side, Motherwell holding a one goal lead from the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifer.

A dramatic and well deserved win last Thursday night at Fir Park in Moherwell has set up a mouthwatering second leg tie.

Privacy