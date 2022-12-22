Special Double Bill Album Launch Night at the Hawk’s Well this January

Michael Rooney and June McCormack (above), and Niamh Dunne and Seán Óg Graham come to the Hawk’s Well Theatre on Sunday, January 8.

A night to celebrate two new albums is coming to Hawk’s Well Theatre. With a double billing of a husband and wife team, and a pair of former members of folk legends Beoga, the show is sure to be a delight for music lovers.

Featuring Michael Rooney and June McCormack, and Niamh Dunne and Seán Óg Graham, the night which takes place on Sun 22 Jan, and will see both acts celebrate the launch of their latest albums.

Husband and wife duo Michael and June have substantial musical credentials to their names. According to a recent review, their new album ‘Tobar an Cheoil’ radiates exquisite taste and is bursting with soulful originality - qualities that are sure to be apparent during the show.

They are joined in this double bill by Niamh Dunne and Seán Óg Graham who have played together with the acclaimed band Beoga for two decades. The pair have now come together to collaborate on a brand new album of original songs called ‘Tides’.

All of which makes for an exciting night for music lovers in Sligo.

Tickets are priced at €20/18 conc./10u18s (plus €1 booking fee) and are available now. For enquiries or to book, visit www.hawkswell.com or call 0719161518.