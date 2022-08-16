Sligo

Speaking out about the ills of medicine

Very much the public face of Sligo University Hospital for the past 27 years, Consultant Dr Fergal Hickey has hung up his stethoscope for the last time and talks to Gerry McLaughlin about the many challenges he faced

Dr Fergal Hickey pictured beside the Garavogue River in Sligo. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand

Dr Fergal Hickey pictured beside the Garavogue River in Sligo. Pic: Carl Brennan.

“Seeing a child pass away is very traumatic, or a family wiped out or seeing young people in the full of their life being killed and especially if their sad passing was somehow avoidable or preventable.

That is particularly hard and is very hard on the nursing staff, but we have great nursing staff, and they would be devastated especially if a child was killed because they could relate it to children of their own around the same age.

