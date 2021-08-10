Spanish Armada centre plan for Grange

Funding has been approved for a Feasibility Study and Master Plan for a National Armada Visitor Centre in Grange.

The purpose of the Master Plan and Feasibility Study Specification is focused on the development of a National Spanish Armada Visitor Centre within Grange.

Grange and Armada Development Association (GADA) has evolved from several local community development groups going back to 1988.

Previous committees delivered series of events over the years, most notably for the 400th anniversary of the Streedagh Wrecking in 1988 which included a pop-up museum of Armada artefacts on loan from Ireland, Spain and UK.

Other developments included the Armada Memorial Monument at Streedagh, the layout and signposting of The De Cuellar Trail, various publications and lectures.

The promoter’s vision is that by January 2025 Grange is the National Centre for the Spanish Armada of 1588 for the Island of Ireland with the Armada Centre Visitor Attraction that will in the future house Spanish Armada artefacts recovered from the sea at Streedagh.

Grange as the Armada Centre will be a key attraction on the Wild Atlantic Way and engagement with local and country tourism businesses will ensure that the Wild Atlantic Way Spanish Armada Experience is now very much part of what they will sell.