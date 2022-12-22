South Sligo councillors call for Local Link to serve Boyle to Sligo

South Sligo councillors are calling on Local Link to provide a bus service connecting Boyle, Ballinafad, Castlebaldwin, Collooney, Ballintogher and Sligo.

At the latest general meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Gerard Mullaney, in a joint motion with Cllr Martin Baker, stated that the service is required to allow people to study and work in Sligo and said that reliability and cost issues with the current Bus Eireann service means it is no longer viable and does not serve all these areas.

Cllr Baker stated that when Local Link services are provided, they are well-utilised.