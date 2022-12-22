Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

South Sligo councillors call for Local Link to serve Boyle to Sligo

TFI Local Link. Expand

Close

TFI Local Link.

TFI Local Link.

TFI Local Link.

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

South Sligo councillors are calling on Local Link to provide a bus service connecting Boyle, Ballinafad, Castlebaldwin, Collooney, Ballintogher and Sligo.

At the latest general meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Gerard Mullaney, in a joint motion with Cllr Martin Baker, stated that the service is required to allow people to study and work in Sligo and said that reliability and cost issues with the current Bus Eireann service means it is no longer viable and does not serve all these areas.

Cllr Baker stated that when Local Link services are provided, they are well-utilised.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy