Soldier who is marked AWOL says he’s fearful of returning to duty

Deputy Marc MacSharry has raised the issue of the Sligo soldier with the Taoiseach in the Dáil.

The Sligo soldier has been marked AWOl and is no longer being paid.

The issue of a corporal in the Defence Forces who has been marked AWOL after refusing to return to work under a superior officer accused of allegedly threatening his life has been raised in the Dáil.

Deputy Marc MacSharry raised the issue with Micheál Martin during Leaders’ Questions telling the Taoiseach that his Sligo constituent had recently been ordered back to the barracks where it is alleged that a commanding officer threatened to shoot him in 2017.

The TD called on the Taoiseach to pursue the matter after his own interventions failed to stop officials at the Defence Forces taking disciplinary action against the corporal who, having refused to follow the order to return, is now deemed AWOL. His pay has also been stopped.

Speaking to The Sligo Champion, Deputy MacSharry said that despite the Defence Forces launching an internal probe at the time, he remains “unhappy that a thorough enough” investigation was carried out.

“It was internally investigated but didn’t involve the gardaí,” he said.

“The corporal was off sick for a period of time and then arrangements were made for him to work on other duties in a different location.

“That went on for a period of years but in October the soldier was ordered back to work under this person.

“Obviously, the stress of that meant that doctors had to be seen both in the army and privately, and he didn’t go back. He’s suffering from anxiety, mental health-related issues. Obviously, he’s been seeing his own personal physician.

“On previous outings, he has seen the army medical officers and psychiatrists.”

The alleged threat is believed to have occurred at Finner Camp barracks in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

In a statement to the Champion, the Defence Forces said it would not comment on the case. “This matter is subject to disciplinary proceedings which are still active at this time.

“As such it would be inappropriate for us to comment further,” a spokesman said.

Deputy MacSharry revealed during his appeal to the Taoiseach that the corporal had served on peacekeeping missions in Liberia, Eritrea, Kosovo and Lebanon, and is the son of an Irish soldier killed while serving in Lebanon in 1987.

The TD also said that he had written to both the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, about the case.

“I raised it in the Dáil with the Taoiseach, saying in effect, and without prejudice to any investigation, that I’m unhappy that a thorough enough one took place into the alleged incident in 2017,” Deputy MacSharry told the Champion, adding that he believes the Defence Forces’ actions are having a detrimental effect on the soldier’s health.

“Given the anxiety that someone would have about returning to work alongside the accused, and when I’m in correspondence with the Chief of Staff and the Minister, it certainly seems unreasonable and bizarre to escalate the issue to the point of cutting pay without me having a response.

“That’s why I asked the Taoiseach to investigate. He said he will. I would expect him to.”

The Defence Forces have been mired in controversy in recent times following allegations of sexual assault of female members detailed in the RTÉ documentary Women of Honour.

There have also been claims that female and male personnel are reluctant to use internal complaints system for fear that it may hurt their careers or make them targets for further abuse.

In response, the armed forces last week launched its ‘Anti-Bullying and Harrassment Week’, an initiative already marred by media reports of sexual assault at an Irish military base earlier this month.

“This treatment of the corporal doesn’t seem like the act of a caring Defence Forces in what’s supposed to be the Anti-bullying and Harassment Week,” said Deputy MacSharry.

“It would seem to me that they could have had the courtesy to come back to me, to say this matter has already been investigated and the person should have to return to work if the medical advice is that that’s okay.

“But I have to go with what my client – who is a constituent and a citizen – tells me, which is that medically they are in fear for their life if they did return to work with this person.

“I made my own decision based on what I was told, which is that the incident didn’t seem to be terribly well investigated.

“It would seem to me that without the courtesy of coming back to me, the officers within the Defence Forces moved to stop this person’s pay and marked him absent without leave, which is obviously not the case, which is what his correspondence with me would show.”

The Deputy is hopeful that the intervention of the Taoiseach will bring the dispute closer to a resolution, saying that “some dialogue needs to take place”.

“I sent all the details to the Taoiseach after I spoke to him in the Dail – and I also wrote to Minister Coveney and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces. I hope that common sense will prevail and cool heads can get around a table and provide an adequate investigation into the issue itself and deal with the very real and genuine concern of the family of the corporal and the corporal itself and a fair and just outcome for the corporal himself.”