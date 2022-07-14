Soda Blonde and Lisa Lambe among artists performing at the Boyle Arts Festival starting this weekend

After three long years, we are back in our regular venues again and a very exciting programme of live music events has been assembled for Boyle Arts Festival 2022.

Some of the big names to watch out for in the live music genre include Soda Blonde, Something Happens, Lisa Lambe, The Lost Brothers, The Swing Cats, Matteo Cullen & Friends, Mules & Men and The Men Who Knew Too Much along with live shows from local bands The Flies, The Regulars, Dotts O’Connor, Adam Daly and a showcase of the best young local musical talent by Music Generation Roscommon.

Daly’s Storehouse will play host to a number of concerts during BAF 2022 and first up is Dublin band Soda Blonde, who will perform there on July 15th. With their glittering alt-pop hooks, Soda Blonde is a compelling collective voice in music and they have been playing together since their early teens, with their previous band – the internationally renowned Little Green Cars. Their latest album ‘Small Talk’ was released last July.

On July 16th The Swing Cats make a welcome return to Boyle with their brand of High Energy Swing. The 6-piece band lead by award winning vocalist Luke Thomas have a huge following throughout Ireland and Europe, thanks to their distinctive sound and style which is steeped in the golden age of swing music.

The Lost Brothers will perform in The Storehouse on July 21st. Oisín Leech and Mark McCausland, have been making music together since 2007. Their sound is inspired by a range of influences that include the writings of Patrick Kavanagh, the music of Billie Holliday and the paintings of Jack B. Yeats. Legends of the 80s and 90s Irish music scene, Something Happens are one of those Irish bands who trail-blazed a commercial path across the country and beyond. They still play live occasionally to their adoring fan base. With a serious catalogue of hit singles at their disposal, Something Happens live show is always a special occasion. Check them out in The Storehouse on July 22nd!

Lisa Lambe will make her first performance in Boyle in the Church of Ireland on July 22nd. Lisa, who will be joined by Sean Regan, John McLoughlin and Wayne Sheehy, is a featured soloist and performs regularly with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. Her new album Wild Red was released last November and it became BBC Radio’s album of the week. This will be one concert not to be missed.

Matteo Cullen performs a range of original songs on piano and guitar, reflecting the diverse elements of his musicality including reggae, jazz, blues, Irish traditional and country music. Matteo will be joined by guitarist Alan Jordan and David Stone, who plays uillean pipes, flutes and whistle Storehouse on July 23rdduring a unique lunchtime concert in King House. Tickets can be bought on www.boylearts.com