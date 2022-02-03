Snow/ice warning issued for County Sligo on Friday

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow snow/ice warning for Sligo on Friday. Stock image.

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow snow/ice warning for County Sligo for February 4th.

Met Eireann has warned that some icy stretches are expected on roads throughout Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim.

A status yellow snow/ice warning is also in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The warning comes into effect Friday morning at 3.00am and is valid until 10am.

Road users are urged to exercise caution while driving on roads throughout the region for the duration of the weather warning.