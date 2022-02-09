Snow/ice warning for County Sligo

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow snow/ice warning for counties Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim.

The warning is in place from Wednesday, 5pm until 11am on Thursday, February 10th.

A warning is also in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Met Eireann has warned that icy patches on roads may lead to tricky driving conditions, and urged road users to take care for the duration of the weather warning.

The weather is to continue to be cold for the next few days.

County Sligo was also under a status yellow snow/ice warning on Friday of last week.