Snapshot of Sligo reveals lots to be done if it is to develop

Threats to Sligo’s growth have been identified as Covid-19 and Brexit.

A socio-economic profile of Sligo has revealed that the county is falling behind in a number of key areas.

The report which was compiled by KPMG Future Analytics as part of the Draft Sligo 2030 document which aims to shape the future of Sligo and inform how the Sligo County Council wishes to position the county in the future.

The findings of the profile show that Sligo’s largest age group is those between 20-29 years old, but there has been a decrease in this cohort of 19.9% since this last census. This points to a possible “brain-drain” in the county where young people are leaving for better opportunities elsewhere.

In line with this info, from 2011 to 2016 Sligo’s employment grew by just 2.2% which is significantly below the national growth figure of 11%, leaving Sligo as the lowest in the country.

Sligo is growing but a much slower pace than in previous periods with just 0.2% growth between 2011-2016, which is the slowest rate recorded since the 1991 census.

There is an older population with 16% or people over the age of 65, which is higher than the State average of 13%.

The number of householders registered on the Housing Assistance Payment Scheme increased a daunting 300% between 2016 and 2019, which ties in with data highlighting an increase in deprivation and poverty in the county over the last number of years.

To meet housing demands necessary by 2030 Sligo needs to increase the annual average number of new housing coming into supply from 139 to 468 units, which is a staggering 236% increase.

The county has a high commercial vacancy rate which stood at 19.9% in the final quarter of 2020, meaning that much of the potential space for business, community, or social hubs are not being utilised and left empty.

The findings are not all doom and gloom and several of the strengths of the county were also highlighted.

Sligo has a high level of education with 47.7% of residents holding some form of third-level education and there has been significant increases in recent times of people attaining MA or high-level degrees.

The new designation of Sligo IT as a Technological University will only serve to further positively impact these figures in the future.

Focus groups conducted by KPMG-FA demonstrated Sligo’s reputation for outstanding culture, heritage, and beautiful natural environment.

The work being done by community and volunteer groups was also highlighted as incredibly positive.

Opportunities for the county included the possibility of utilising the high-level or vacant and derelict buildings as innovation centres, venues for arts and recreational spaces, which would if properly implemented would turn that negative into a positive.

With a good business community in Sligo it is an attractive location for foreign direct investment (FDI) and has the potential to become a leading smart and green county if sustainability is prioritised in the future.

Threats to the county include the effects of Brexit and Covid-19 on trade and tourism, a failure to embrace new technological change, the effects climate change will have on the private sector, and a possible failure to secure buy-in from key stakeholders in the future Sligo 2030 plan.

There are many needs that must be addressed to make the goals of the Sligo 2030 plan viable which are related to housing, economy, transport, community, revitalising the town centre, amongst others.

Taking all the information gathered by the consultancy firm into account and through discussion and feedback with key stakeholders as well as the general population, a draft vision for the county has been envisaged by KPGM-FA as follows:

“Our vision is for a smart, sustainable and socially inclusive Sligo, one that cherishes its vibrant communities, protects and celebrates its unique environment and rich culture, and is a champion of innovative growth and development.”

This comes with several high-level goals aimed at turning that vision for Sligo into a reality.

First is that Sligo will be a key Regional Growth Centre “that drives sustainable economic activity and employment throughout the region and increases the population across the county”. This involves increasing sustainable employment, supporting existing businesses, and attracting new investment. It means addressing the housing crisis and commercial vacancy rate and capitalising on Sligo’s educational strengths.

There is a desire for Sligo to become a “smart region” that utilises “smart technology” through partnership with third parties. This involves building a digital strategy and defining what smart actually means for Sligo as well as becoming a pilot region for new smart technologies. Another goal is to become a “proactive county in the fight against climate change”.

This means increasing community and business participation in sustainable initiatives, upgrading and expanding on things such as cycle paths, increasing use of green sources of energy, and supporting initiatives around re-wilding and protecting Sligo’s natural habitats.

Other goals include to celebrate the counties rich cultural heritage and realise it’s tourism potential, to encourage collaboration and innovation in the county, and to support its vibrant communities by ensuring every has access to services “related to health, education, employment, childcare, housing, and transport”.

Now that these goals and objectives have been outlined, they will feed into the development of the Draft Sligo 2030 plan which will need to be presented to and adopted by the Council in the first quarter of 2022.

Council Director of Services Dorothy Clarke said this data “gives us a picture of Sligo in 2021” and is the first stage in process that over the next couple of months “will be building towards specific actions that will be the action plan to take us take forward into 2030.”