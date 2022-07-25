Sligo’s talking newspaper ceases after 29 years

It’s the end of an as the Sligo Talking Newspaper project comes to an end after 29 years.

The Sligo Talking Newspaper committee held an Extraordinary General Meeting last weekto cease production.

The organisation, which was founded by the late Ann Dolan, a former Social Worker with NCBI, along with co-founder Marie O’Connor, produced a weekly edited recording of The Sligo Champion newspaper.

This audio recording was then copied to cassette and posted out to local people who were vision impaired in Co Sligo as well as to people who were vision impaired from Sligo but living in other counties.

At its height, more than 100 people who were vision impaired received the Sligo Talking Newspaper each week.

Since its inception in 1993 Sligo Talking Newspaper was a 100% voluntary effort and relied on a large number of volunteers from drama and other community groups to assist with the editing, recording and duplication of tapes each week.

At the beginning, the Cloonclare Players, Junior Chamber, Coolera Dramatic Society, Sligo Drama Circle, Everyman, the I.C.A. Probus and the Inner Wheel Club were the main groups involved.

In later years the Junior Chamber and the I.C.A. groups were replaced by the Sligo Musical Society and a group of local Garda.

The editing and recording of the talking newspaper took place each Wednesday, with duplication of the master copy for distribution carried out every Thursday.

In 2011, Sligo Talking Newspaper moved from using audio cassette tapes to producing a digital recording which was then copied and distributed via USB sticks and played on an mp3 player device.

At its recent EGM, Acting Chairperson Laurence Cassells told the meeting that it was mainly Covid-19 which required the organisation to cease production.

“As Covid is still with us, our recording space is very small for soundproofing purposes, with no ventilation, starting up again was not a possibility and remains the situation for the foreseeable future.

“Taking this, along with advances in technology and the reduced demand into account it was not considered feasible to resume or to continue the service.”

He also told the meeting that producing the Sligo Talking Newspaper each week was the result of a collaborative effort by many organisations and individuals. He paid tribute to The Sligo Champion itself which provided 4-6 newspapers every week free of charge for those who were recording the talking newspaper. He also paid tribute to An Post, who delivered and returned the tapes/USB sticks every week free of charge.

He also thanked the Diocese of Elphin for it’s great support to the Talking Newspaper, as it provided a room to record the newspaper in the old Summerhill College building and in later years, facilities at the Gillooly Hall were made available, again free of charge.

In addition, Lawrence thanked NCBI for its continual support to Sligo Talking newspaper all through its existence and to local company Ava Systems for their technical support through the years.

Finally, Lawrence expressed sincere thanks to all the dedicated volunteers who helped produce so many editions for so many people over the past twenty-nine years. The motion to cease the Sligo Talking newspaper service was adopted by all present.