Sligo’s success at the All Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar

Pictured is the President (Uachtarán) of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Éamonn Ó hArgáin presenting Éilís Needham from Hazelwood with first place in the Over 18 Harp Slow Airs competition and 2nd place in the Over 18 Harp Dance tunes competition at the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Sligo produced an incredible number of winners at the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar recently.

Taking place from July 31 to August 7 town pulsed with Irish rhythm as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the same town the festival was founded in 1951. Over 500,000 people thronged the streets of Mullingar to witness over 5,000 competitors playing, singing, and dancing in 230 competitions.

Fleadh Chairperson Joe Connaire said, “While we had a delay in bringing the Fleadh due to Covid, it was certainly worth the wait! Memories have been made that will last a lifetime and the legacy of the Fleadh is the increased interest in traditional Irish music, song and dance that will last for generations to come.”

The list of Sligo winners is as follows:

10C Bainseó / Banjo (15-18), 2nd Sinéad Johnston, CCÉ, South Sligo, Sligo

16A Bodhrán (Faoi 12), 2nd Sean Mac Craith, CCÉ, Coleman, Sligo

17B Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (12-15), 3rd Noel de Faoite, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

17D Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (O18), 3rd Rían Ó Síoradáin, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

18D Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (O18), 3rd Dúlra Ní Áinle, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

19C Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (15-18), 2nd Mark Ó Dúnshléibhe, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

1D Fidil / Fiddle (O18), 3rd Jason McGuinness, CCÉ, Tireragh, Sligo

20B Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (12-15), 1st Eilís Ní Ghoílín, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

22D Foinn Mhalla, Cruit / Harp Slow Airs (O18), 1st Éilís Ní Néadáin, CCÉ, Baile Sligo, Sligo

22D Foinn Mhalla, Cruit / Harp Slow Airs (O18), 3rd Cáit Ní Ghabháin, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

23C Ceol Beirte / Duets (15-18), 2nd Aoife Johnston, Conor McDonagh, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

24D Ceol Trír / Trios (O18), 2nd Conchobhor Mac Donnacha, Rían Ó Síoradáin, Sinead Níc Eoin, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

2D Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (O18, 2nd Aaron Glancy, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

35A Feadaíl / Whistling (Faoi 12), 2nd Lucy Carroll, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

3A Feadóg Mhór / Flute (Faoi 12), 2nd Sophie Ní Áinle, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

3C Feadóg Mhór / Flute (15, 2nd Conor McDonagh, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

48D Rince ar an Sean-Nós (O18), 3rd Rían Ó Síoradáin, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

51A Scéalaíocht (Faoi 12, 3rd Katelyn Hunt, CCÉ, South Sligo, Sligo

6A Consairtín / Concertina (Faoi 12), 1st Sophie Ní Áinle, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

8D Cruit / Irish Harp (O18), 2nd Éilís Ní Néadáin, CCÉ, Baile Sligo, Sligo