Sligo’s Strandhill beach is ‘clean to European norms’

Strandhill beach has been given a firm thumbs up in survey which showed it to be ‘clean to European norms’.

According to the nationwide litter survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), 40% of 32 coastal areas surveyed were clean including Strandhill, but there was a rise in areas branded ‘littered’ or ‘heavily littered’.

Beaches, harbours, rivers and their immediate environs were monitored by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in June and July. The An Taisce report for Strandhill stated:

“The overall impression of Strandhill beach, promenade and car parking was excellent with regard to litter. Signage and visitor information notices presented well.

“There were just minor amounts of items relating to ice-cream and some cigarette butts. This was mostly between the rocks near the wall, opposite the eateries. The area was well served by litter bins and these appear to be well maintained.

“A dog fouling sign says ‘ Love your Dog, Respect your City’ -it would seem that the dog fouling initiative is having the desired effect as there was an absence of dog fouling/bagged dog fouling in the area surveyed.”