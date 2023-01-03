Sligo's Seamie O’Dowd’s sound of music is always a joy to listen to

Sligo musical legend Seamus (Seamie) O’Dowd from Maugheraboy celebrates 47 years of playing the very best of traditional and folk music in the four corners of the world, and especially in this town he knows so well.

He is also an exceptional singer with a truly unique voice.

Both of Seamie’s parents the late Joe, who came from near Gurteen and Sheila Regan who is still alive, were fiddle players as were both of his grandparents and two of his uncles.

And now his sons, Rory and Stephen and daughter Karen (who also plays the fiddle for herself) are carrying on the family tradition-something that the soft spoken gentle, understated musical genius is quietly proud of.

For the ultra-eclectic Seamie is an inspiring and innovative guitar player, but is also a really- good mandolin, bouzouki and banjo player. For over 40 years, Seamie has always been the musician’s musician.

And boy can he sing too, as he did a brilliant duet on “As I Roved Out” with the gifted Niamh Farrell as the music came back to the Hawkswell last February.

And he is planning an album of songs this year, a mixture of original and cover. The interesting thing about this modest genius is that he constantly talks about other musicians and then when you hear all the stellar names he has worked with-you know that all the other eminent names realised they too were in the company of a truly special talent.

He is very well known in traditional music circles and has played with all the top national artists of this country and with quite a few abroad as well in his 55 years on this earth.

Seamie has also broke new ground by fusing traditional music with blues to produce a memorable original sound.

He was brought up by parents steeped in the musical traditions of South County Sligo.

He is perhaps best known for his contribution to legendary local group, ‘Dervish’ a band he was part of when they were given the “Freedom of The Borough” back in 2004. They also represented Ireland in Eurovision.

This was capped by some memorable gigs with the band all over the globe, fuelled by the musical tour de force that is Cathy Jordan.

Seamie devised a new tuning for guitar and, along with Brian McDonagh and Michael Holmes, created a three-way rhythm section that became a hallmark of the band’s sound for the next six years and the line-up recorded two award-winning albums “Midsummers Night” and “Spirit”

While still with Dervish, Seamie was introduced to Mairtin O’Connor, arguably Ireland’s most innovative accordion player to date, for what was initially planned as a one off performance but out of this grew a working relationship that lasted for nearly a decade.

He was actively involved in the making of two of Mairtin’s albums, “The Road West” and “Rain of Light”, both of which received critical acclaim.

The response to Seamie’s playing on these albums (in particular, “The Road West”) coupled with numerous performances with various line ups of Mairtin’s band (most recently, the pared down,extremely popular line up of Mairtin, Cathal Hayden and Seamie) have served as confirmation that he can musically hold his own with the very best.

But that was very apparent from a very early age.

“My father Joe was a fiddle player as is my mother Sheila who is still alive.

“My father played music for dancers and my mam taught fiddle a lot and was a good fiddle player herself.

“And my uncles Mike and Jack O’Dowd also played the fiddle. My father came from just outside of Gurteen a great place for traditional music.”

Both of his grandfather’s also played the fiddle, Frank Regan on his mother’s side and Tom O’Dowd played the concertina and sang and accompanied himself on that instrument.

Seamie was about seven when he first took up the fiddle after seeing and hearing a lot of music being played.

“I couldn’t get started quick enough as I was always interested in the music”.

His first big gig came when he was just 10 in 1967 when he played on an RTE programme called “Young Musicians”.

“They recorded some of the programmes down in the Ursuline Convent and that was my first radio thing.

“I just loved playing and I played a jig called “Saddle The Pony” and a slow air called “An Ghaoth Aneas” or “The South Wind”

That haunting tune is one of the greatest ever so Seamie was setting the bar pretty high right from the start. But Seamie was always ultra-versatile as, by the time he was 18, he was also playing guitar, mandolin, banjo and bouzouki.

He started playing guitar at the age of 12 and he got his “hands on a mandolin” which was tuned the same as the fiddle so that was easy for him.

And the fingering is the same for the fiddle as the banjo so “if you can play fiddle/guitar you can definitely play a bit on the mandolin or the banjo.”

In his teens he got into rock music, listening to the likes of Rory Gallagher, Horslips, “Mamas Boys” “Big Country” and many other bands and he also liked blues- based guitar rock.

Seamie had his own band in the 1980s called “Peel The Grape” after he saved up the money to buy an electric guitar and an amplifier.

He was 18 when that project began in the mid 1980s and the first members of the band was a bass player called Donal Cunnane and a drummer called Hughie Lowry. That band lasted for a few years until around 1989 and played in “The Punchbowl” and it was also known as “The City House Lounge’.

They got air time on RTE thanks to Dave Fanning who was very good at giving new bands slots.

After the band broke up in 1989, Seamie teamed up with his musical neighbour Gerry Grennan a well- known guitarist and they played a mix of Irish and American acoustic music.

“Gerry was in a band called the “Hennigan Blues Band” and Donal Cunnane and I from “Peel The Grape” and another drummer called Tommy Kivlehan joined up with them for about a year”.

But his first major collaboration was when he hooked up with Cathy Jordan and Dervish in the late 1990s and that was the start of a memorable relationship that brought the band and Seamie all around the globe.

It was Dervish’s noted accordion player, Shane Mitchell who first approached Seamie as the group’s fiddle player was leaving the band.

For the first three months, Seamie was playing fiddle with the band and then he started to play guitar and he is very well known as a master of that instrument.

“The guitar is certainly a very versatile instrument in that you can play traditional Irish music, you can accompany somebody, and it is a great instrument to find what to do with the band.

“The fiddle is not quite as versatile, and its nature is that it tends to be a lead instrument.”

And you can’t talk about Dervish without mentioning the force of nature that is Cathy Jordan from Scramogue in County Roscommon.

“Cathy landed in Sligo and when she joined Dervish it gave them a big lift. They were very much a tune band before her arrival, and they did not go too much for songs.

“She was the final piece in the jigsaw that helped these great musicians really take off.

“Cathy is a serious musical entity in herself and has a big interest in American and old- time country music too and she has a pretty unique voice too.

“She has a very recognisable, distinct voice and a lot of people love it. And she does a brilliant English translation version of the great Irish classic “Ar Eirinn Ní Neosfainn Cé Hí”.

“When I was with Dervish that was a very popular one in their set and Cathy has put her own stamp on it and it is a lovely melody.”

In another guise, Seamie has been a tutor at the South Sligo Summer School for the past 35 years, passing on the craft to the coming generations of musicians.

“I still do that every summer, mostly guitar and it is very enjoyable.”

And while with Dervish he was introduced to the great Mairtín O’Connor form Galway one of Ireland’s greatest ever button accordion players and he still plays with the Galway genius.

“It was a flute player from Galway called Sean Maloney who used to run gigs in the ATU, and he brought Mairtín and asked me to do a gig with Mairtín.

“He is a legend and I met and played with Mairtín and that was the start of a long relationship.

“I liked him from the start, and he had the attitude that says let’s go for it and see what happens and did not mind the surprise element which is always good in a musician”.

O’Connor recorded a famous album called “The Road West” and Seamie played on it, and they have been playing regularly together for years along with that master of the bow from near Pomeroy County Tyrone, called Cathal Hayden.

“Cathal Hayden is a legendary fiddle and banjo player as well and it is a pleasure to play with him”.

At another level Seamie has also worked closely with the late great County Leitrim singer Mary McPartlan who sings a stunning version of the old Pogues hit called “Rainy Night In Soho”.

“I worked with Mary in the early Noughties, and I know she lived in Sligo many years ago and she used to sing with a woman called Mary Gillooly.

“Mary, who is from Drumkeeran in Leitrim, moved to Galway in the late 1970s”.

She contacted Seamie to help her produce her first album called “The Holland Handkerchief” and on “Mountain to Mountain”.

“Mary was an interesting woman to work with and she always came up with interesting ideas and was always interested in what your take on the idea was as well”.

“She was a much -loved woman with a unique voice and she passed away too soon”.

Incidentally, Seamie and a well- known piano player from Bundoran called Eddie Lynch played along with Mary on her memorable version of “Rainy Night In Soho”.

Meanwhile, Seamie’s first full CD was “A Head Full Of Echoes” in 2006 a collection of original and cover songs in his really unique voice.

It got very good reviews.

“I recorded a version of “Crooked Jack” a song written by the great Dominic Behan, a brother of Brendan Behan’s, who also wrote “The Patriot Game”.

And then Bob Dylan took the melody of “The Patriot Game” and put it with the lyrics of his famous anti-war song “With God On Our Side”. At another level, Seamie has worked with all the top acts in the land.

For, he has shared stages all over the world with Martin O’Connor, Cathal Hayden, Christy Moore, Declan Synott, The Chieftains, Jimmy Higgins, Tommy Emmanuel, Dervish, Steve Wickham, Matt Molloy, Liam O’Flynn, Thom Moore, Dick Gaughan, Cathy Jordan, Rick Epping, Kieran Quinn, John Joe Kelly,Martin Hayes, Denis Cahill, Johnny “Ringo” McDonagh and Cathal Roche.

Among his many influences and collaborations are Fred Finn, Peter Horan, Noel Tansey, Seamus Tansey, Thom Moore, Rick Epping,Brian Taheny, Loretto and Marie Reid, Verona Ryan, Johnny Henry, Josie McDermott, the Collis family, the Walshe family, Shane Mitchell, Liam Kelly, Brian McDonagh, Martina Bree, Josephine Judge, Aileen and Kenny Donagher.

And his uncle Mick Regan was also a key influence.

He has also been influenced by Planxty, The Bothy Band, De Danaan, Sean McGuire, Kevin Burke, Mary Bergin, Arty McLynn, Dick Gaughan, Christy Moore and were all part of Seamie’s early musical development. No other Sligo musician has such a unique pedigree, but the calibre of the above shows the deep respect and admiration all of these artists have for this most unassuming Sligo genius.

He constantly namechecks others and has an encylcopaedic recall for names, days and dates for musicians from all over the land and he has played with them all. And then he segues into a most illuminating take on our national bard, the one and only Christy Moore.

“Christy is a phenomenal force of nature and a national treasure. I remember going to see him way back in The Venue in Strandhill in the early 1980s and then later in The Grand Hotel in Teeling Street.

“He had a great guitar player called Jimmy Faulkner who were playing together that night. He made a huge impression on me, and I ended up playing with Christy quite a bit at one stage.

“I did quite a bit of playing on his last album which was called “Flying Into Mystery”.

“I was doing bits and pieces with him off and on for the last ten years. I travelled around with him and his band for most of a year one time.

“Christy is great to work with and the central thing with Christy is always the song even though he is a big name and a celebrity, and he is a very grounded person.

“He has maintained that interest throughout and I went to see him at a gig in the Hawk’s Well earlier last year and he was there by himself, and he did a savage gig.

“The energy he puts into a performance is just amazing and his voice and playing are just as good as ever.

“Christy is a great man at picking a song and that is a very important part of the whole process, and he takes a very natural approach and then he brings his own persona to the song, and he has a very strong identity as a musician.

“He is really unique”.

In other spheres, Seamie has done bits and pieces with “The Chieftains” and a “handful of things with Matt Molloy”.

“Matt is of international status and is part of the south Sligo north Roscommon music and he comes from that patch of music, and he lives in Ballaghdereen and his father was from Sligo”.

Seamie also knew the late great flute player Peter Horan from Killavil very well.

“He was a great character and one of my first encounters with Peter as he used to play every week in Packie Meehan’s “May Queen” pub in Tubbercurry.

“I used to go up there when I was about 16 to listen to him and Fred Finn and Noel Tansey playing together.

“Peter also played for years in Teach Murray in Gurteen also and he was a lovely man and a great musician and a wonderful storyteller and a very welcoming man and loved meeting people as well as the music”.

In more recent times Seamie did a fabulous singing duet with Niamh Farrell called “As I Roved Out” in the Hawk’s Well early last year when the theatre was just opening up again after Covid. His voice perfectly complimented Niamh’s and was one of the highlights of a great night’s entertainment.

“That was a great night and a few people spoke about how they seemed to like how the two voices blended together and we did get an interesting reaction”, he deadpans.

And when asked if he planned to record an album of songs he said: “I have been writing a few songs and maybe I will do something like that over the next year or two a mix of original and covers and there is a great selection of musicians around Sligo that I have worked with on various projects-people like Kieran Quinn for example.

“Kieran Quinn does brilliant work around Sligo between his own teaching, the teenage themed nights where he is encouraging young people to get involved in music and the general theme nights and they have become a community event.

“Kieran is a serious musician, and he is also a great man to get people to work together and he has a great gift that way too”.

When asked what Sligo means to him in terms of music, Seamie said: “It means everything, and most of my musical experience has been in Sligo from the musicians I have played with, and I was definitely lucky to grow up with the music in an early stage in my life.

“There was a great scene around Hennigan’s when the late Terry Browne ran gigs there in the 1970s and 1980s and it was a real iconic venue.

“There were all kinds of music there and it was there at a great time for me when I was developing as a musician.

“Thom Moore and Rick Epping and Cathy Donaghey Moore and Sandy Miller were also big influences on me brought the whole American folk thing into the musical equation and we were all the richer for it.

“I was lucky enough to embrace all of that and it has been very educational working with Kieran Quinn for the past decade and I have always been lucky enough that there has always been something interesting coming up all the time”.

“McLynn’s was also a great musical venue in Old Market Street in the 1970s and of course you had Pumpkinhead and Paul Brady played there too as did my dad and Donal McLynn ran a great show there as well.

“I played briefly there, but the first place I ever played going out was the Trades Club in Castle Street and there used to be a great session there on a Tuesday night.

The last place this writer saw Seamie gigging was in Mick McGrath’s Bridgend Bar in Ballyshannon where he was accompanied by his son Rory who “is a serious player”.

“Rory is 30 and he is big into the music and is a very good guitar and bass player.

“He is big into rock and the blues, and his younger brother Stephen is a big fan of jazz music, and he plays everything even piano, and he is 25. My daughter Karen plays the fiddle.

And while Sligo has been good to Seamie, he has been a great ambassador for the town all over the world.

“I have played in most continents at one point or another. I am still playing with Mairtín and Cathal and there is always something around the corner.

“Sligo is just buzzing with music and there is a great younger generation coming through and of course Kieran Quinn, Niamh Crowley, Gerry Grennan, Maeve Flynn, Ken McDonald and Kevin O’Gorman are all key figures here bringing on the youth which is great.

He added: “I am trying to get out a fiddle album and a singing album and that would be the long- term plan

These days, Seamie “is plotting the next move” and is still gigging away with people he has been playing with for years, no fuss or ego, an understated figure with the trademark pony- tail, crouched over the guitar or fiddle, lost in the music, that for him, must be the breath of life.