Sligo’s Regan family compete in Ireland’s Fittest Family

The Regan family from Sligo will feature on this weekend's Ireland's Fittest Family. Pictured are: Paul, Cathy, Ciara and David with Davy Fitz, their coach. Pic: Kyran O'Brien.

Ireland’s Fittest Family is back, and this weekend’s episode includes a Sligo family who are battling it out to try and become the country’s fittest family.

The Regan family from Tubbercurry will take on the Nallys from County Monaghan, the Finnegans from County Cork, and the Peters from County Waterford as they battle it out for two places at the next round of the competition at The Forest, and two families will go home.

Mum Cathy Regan's (60) main sport would have been swimming when she was young, but now is an active runner (with plenty of marathons) and cyclist.

She's regularly seen on the roads around Sligo/Mayo running or on her bike. She also loves sea swimming and mountain climbing.

Paul (31) is regularly seen running the roads of Dublin or in the nearby gym. He has completed four Dublin marathons. He like a bit of a challenge and has competed in events that involve a mountain run (Sea2 Summit and Warriors run Sligo).

Ciara's (29) main sport is running but one of her goals is to do an Ironman event over the coming years. David (26) is a Muay Thai fighter, training in Dublin.

This is the first time Ireland’s Fittest Family have filmed the Heats in a brand new location – the beautiful Rathbeggan Lakes in County Meath – with the rest of the series returning to Hell & Back in Kilruddery, Co Wicklow.

At the foothills of the Wicklow mountains, with muddy swamps, lakes and forests, this is the perfect location to put our families through their paces.

The show airs on RTE One, this Sunday, October 16th, at 6.30pm.