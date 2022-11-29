Sligo’s Rape Crisis Centre marks its 25th year with book of heartrending personal accounts and poetry

The victims of rape and sexual violence experience trauma and torment, unimaginable to the rest of us.

They often live in a dark and lonely world of fear, foreboding and chilling isolation.

The abuses often go unreported or in the words of Sligo Rape Crisis Centre CEO David Madden that “when they are reported seldom end in justice proportionate to the terrible and enduring nature of the crime”.

It is often a dark world for those who are often bruised, wounded and even broken by horrific crimes that were committed on them.

But a brand new book called “Memory” which will be launched in the Liber Book Shop O’Connell Street, Sligo on Friday at 1pm is a bright beacon of hope from those who suffered so much.

It is a memorable collection of poems and stories from victims of sexual violence with other contributions from counsellors and workers and is a 25th year celebration of Sligo Rape Crisis Centre which is currently located on Kempten Parade.

The book gives a voice to the voiceless a chance to live in the face of crippling horror and how writing poetry and stories can be a great way of banishing the dark demons of fear and doubt.

The book is a “testament to the power of change”.

“And how one person can leave a legacy of hope for hundreds to come after.”

In explaining the background to the book, Sligo Rape Crisis Centre CEO David Madden said:

“This is the 25th anniversary of the Rape Crisis Centre in Sligo and I was looking for something to celebrate the 25 years.

“I have an interest in poetry myself and have an interest in using poetry as a form of therapy in counselling.

“And there is an organization called the Irish Poetry Therapy Network or the IPTN which is basically poets and people who are interested in creative writing using poetry to help people to express themselves”.

David, who is a qualified psychotherapist and counsellor, used to work in a drug treatment centre and had writing workshops for those taking part.

“And instead of a group therapy session, we would have a writing session and you get to the same place as you would as a therapist and you get people to say what is going on with them.

“It could be something that happened in the past and how they are dealing with stuff, and it is a great way of therapy to have as a counsellor.

“I brought that idea to this Centre in Sligo a few years ago and I decided to run some writing workshops for our clients.

“Anyone who comes to the Centre and has a bit of counselling, and they are happy enough with who we are and what we are and what’s at stake, we would offer them access to some creative writing workshops”.

So David got a facilitator in to run an introductory course.

Geraldine “Ger” Campbell is a therapist.

“Ger has been running workshops here for the past few years and some of the best work has been included in the collection.

“People write individually but Ger also encourages them to write a group poem.

“After a session, everybody would put a line into a poem as each of the verses”.

He added: “This poetry is not about being a good poet but is about being able to express yourself.”

He added: “The book is divided into different groups and the people who come for therapy and have written in this book have all gone through sexual violence of one kind or another.

“It is a great way for them to express themselves. I have been doing poetry therapy sessions for around twelve years and it is a great way of dealing with grief, loss or violence.”

David put the book together after he got permission from the writers to use their work in an anthology.

“Everyone has the chance to have their work published and most of the writing is anonymous because some people wanted to use their real names, and some didn’t.

“So, we made them all anonymous except a couple of staff members and I wrote a few poems as well”.

“There are also stories in the book from some of the founders of the Rape Crisis Centre.

“I found out how the Centre came about, and I discovered that the woman who has pieces in the book called Gan Ainm, had the idea of first establishing the Centre.

“I interviewed her, recorded it, and then transcribed it and gave it back to her and asked her what she thought of it before it was published.

“I got five stories altogether in the book. So, we have pieces from three people who were there 25 years ago, a current client and a person who worked here as well so it is a good mix there.

“There are about 30 people who have contributed to this book with about 50 poems and five stories.

“We are launching the book in Liber on Friday at 1pm with Louise Kennedy, who has just won the An Post ‘Book Of The Year’ award.

He added: “We have already got some very favourable reviews and the book is also to promote the Centre as well.

“The strength of this book is that it all comes from experience of things that actually happened, and it is not in anyone’s imagination.

“This book is born out of pain and suffering.

“The cover was designed by Brian McDonagh, who is a musician with Dervish, and it is very tasteful.

“It is great to be able to give something to the community through this book.”

Sligo’s Rape Crisis Centre was founded in 1997.

“One person realised that there was nothing specific available for people who had been raped or sexually assaulted.

“They went about starting up the Centre and got help in setting it up and she got it started and funded was secured to set up the Centre.

“It was officially opened in 1999 and it was originally on Wine Street and then they moved down to Castle Street, and it was there for 15 years.

“And then they moved to Kempten Parade looking out on the river. It started out very small with just a few volunteers with women helping each other.

“They got some Peace and Reconciliation money and that is really kick-started the Centre and they also got funding from the then North Western Health Board.

“The Centre got its first counsellor and an administrator and then a lot of volunteers over the years. Today we have two full-time staff, two part time staff and 15 counsellors.

“This year alone we would have done 1,600 hours of counselling and that would translate to about 60 clients, but the Centre would have helped a few thousand people over the years.

“The counsellors are part time, and they are all paid. We are specialists in trauma counselling and all of our counsellors are specially trained in dealing with trauma.

“They are all from Sligo, but we also cover Leitrim and Cavan.

“We have an office in Carrick On-Shannon, Manorhamilton and offices in Killeshandra and Cavan town.

“They are outreach offices and we have a relationship with the Family Resource Centres in those towns.”

David has been in the job since 2019, just before Covid.

“Before Covid we were 90 per cent face of face and then it became the other way around.

“And now it is back to about 50/50 and some people preferred the phone as it suited them as they might not want to travel.”

David’s background is in psychotherapy and counselling in Dublin, but his father is from Roscommon.

“I love Sligo and I am looking out at the Garavogue and I am never happier. It is a great place for the arts, and I go to an open mic poetry night at the Model on the first Thursday of every month and I enjoy that.

“We are looking forward to the launch and it is a great way for us to tell people that we are here and doing good work and good things happen and that recovery can happen after terrible things happening to people.

“We got good feedback from the writers, and they are happy to be in print and it is very positive too.

“It costs €15, and people can buy it on our website also, and all proceeds got to the Centre, so it is a charity book.”