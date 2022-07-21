Sligo’s passage tombs make it on to Ireland’s tentative list for World heritage recognition

The passage tomb landscapes of County Sligo have been added to

Ireland’s Tentative List of World Heritage Properties. The site has

been included on the list following an exhaustive and expert evaluation process over the last eleven months.

The news has been welcomed by Sligo County Council in partnership with Sligo Neolithic Landscapes Group have welcomed the

The passage tomb landscape of Sligo represents the most westerly and one of the most dramatic expressions of a remarkable flourishing of the construction of ritual monuments across Europe between five and six millennia ago. The interconnectivity of stone monuments and varied local topographies – typically involving upland cairns and megalithic tombs with high intervisibility across striking landscapes – is a potent expression of a long disappeared cultural milieu, which fostered an intense and enduring dialogue between architecture and landscape that remains unmatched in world terms.

In line with UNESCO guidance, in January 2019 the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage sought applications to a new Tentative List for Ireland, to replace the current list dating to 2010. All Local Authorities were requested to make applications to the Department with respect to any sites within their jurisdiction.

On the composition of the new Tentative List, The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD said: “To the three applicants, which have met the necessary criteria, they should know we will support you as best we can to match the local drive for full World Heritage nomination in the years ahead. It will be a challenging road, but one you have shown you are willing to travel and we will journey it with you.

Cllr. Michael Clarke, Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council said:”We are fortunate in Sligo to have an outstanding passage tomb landscape and there is a duty of care on us all to value and care for this unique

heritage. I commend everyone involved in the application process, Sligo County Council and Sligo Neolithic Landscapes Group, which has resulted in the Ministers’ announcement today.’

Chief Executive of Sligo County Council Martin Lydon said: “This

is a momentous day for our county, particularly for the people who are

passionate about the preservation and promotion of Sligo’s unique

heritage. Following today’s announcement, we will engage with key

agencies and other stakeholders, as there is a considerable body of work required for the next stage of the process. I am confident that we will be successful in this endeavour and we will realise the full potential

of this historic development.”

Cllr. Donal Gilroy, Chairperson of Sligo Heritage Forum said: “There

is no doubt that Sligo’s Passage Tomb Landscapes are an exceptional

heritage asset for the county and that they are unparalleled in world

terms. On behalf of Sligo Heritage Forum, I welcome today’s

announcement and the support of the Forum is assured as Sligo begins its world heritage journey.’

Sligo’s addition to Ireland’s Tentative List means that Sligo, with the support of the Minister and his Department can now move forward to prepare a nomination bid for World Heritage Site status for The Passage Tomb Landscapes of County Sligo.

Once placed on Ireland’s Tentative List for World Heritage Sites, there is considerable work and time involved in the preparation of nomination documentation, which would include a management plan and a public consultation process. This will take anything from 3-5 years and will require a strong and agreed vision for the proposed World Heritage Site, ongoing dialogue, strong partnerships and meaningful consultation with State Agencies, key stakeholders, landowners and local communities. Sligo’s archaeological landscapes have always been an immense source of pride for the county and are highly valued by local communities and visitors alike.

Inclusion on Ireland’s Tentative List is recognition that these sites

have outstanding universal value and are of global importance.

Dr Robert Hensey, Chairperson of the Sligo Neolithic Landscape group, said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement. The progress achieved thus far would not have been possible without wide and positive local support over the last number of years, for which we are most grateful. We look forward to playing a role in the work that lies ahead –including active engagement and consultation with local communities– to achieve full UNESCO WHS status for our treasured passage tombs and their landscape.”