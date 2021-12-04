Sligo’s need for a new museum

An annual journal outlining Sligo’s rich historical, ecological and archaeological heritage highlights the need for a new designated museum in the county. The Sligo Field Club has published its seventh annual journal this year, it features essays on the county’s environment, both natural and man-made, and ends with a piece outlining the benefits of a new and expanded county museum. The journal’s editor Martin A. Timoney, local archaeologist and geographer, says that under current laws genuine archaeological objects must be passed over immediately to the National Museum of Ireland and that the current Sligo County Museum focuses more on modern history. “They’re legally not allowed to keep genuine objects because there’s no security on the building and they don’t have the conservators,” Martin said. Sligo County Council has recently been allocated €48m which it plans to use on a new cultural quarter in the heart of the town. There have been discussions that part of this plan would include a new museum. “A museum is totally different from a visitors centre. It should be like all the other very good quality county museums there are around the country” he said. “We want a three- or four-story building. Years ago, there was a very advanced design for a museum at the back of Model Niland, but some people thought it was too far to walk to it. It’s a museum we are looking for, not a visitor centre.” Martin states that there are over 10,000 years of history in this county from the “megalithic hunter-gatherer-fishers who came onto this island 8000 years before Christ”. “There are a few tentative indications of people in the county we now call Sligo at that stage,” he said. “I don’t think Sligo County Council realises how much we’ve got. I would say we have 10,000 monuments when you add the bridges, churches, and graveyard monuments. “If we had a recognised museum in Sligo we definitely have stuff that would come in from tons of people. “Some of it is in the National Museum, some is in museums in America, there’s some stuff in Alnwick Castle in Northumberland which went over from Roger Chamber Walker of Rathcarrick in 1852.” “If we had a proper designated museum we could bring back material from those places. The gentry families are disappearing at a great rate. Markree Castle is gone from the Coopers. The Lissadell family is gone. The Sligo Field Club Journal features over 15 essays outlining huge volumes of Sligo history that is oftentimes unknown to the general public and features a wide range of topics from researchers both from Sligo and abroad. Susann Stolze, a German researcher currently based in Boulder, Colorado, explores “11,700 years of vegetation history, environmental changes, and human activity close to Carrowkeel Neolithic passage tomb cemetery”. As a result of this work she has applied for further research through Harvard University to continue studying Sligo. Elaine Conroy writes about Lavagh Court Abbey, a Franciscan Third Order Regular Friary built in the 1450s. The piece states that the building is crying out for State care and the work needed is beyond the ability of any local community, highlighting that without proper intervention there is a danger of losing our heritage sites. The essay ‘Mythology and Landscapes of Sligo’ by Eamonn P. Kelly investigates Moytura, a mythic landscape associated with an epic battle in the county. Nature is discussed along with its historical and literary associations. John Mullaney outlines all the things that have been made in Sligo such as clocks, glass, pottery, ceramic, furniture. These are trades that kept Sligo people employed and money circulating throughout the town and community. A piece by John McKeon features previously unpublished maps and includes detailed lists of Sligo townland tenants from the 1880s and it is likely many north Sligo residents would recognise the names of their ancestors. Martin spoke about the importance of getting this information out there saying they send copies to all the libraries in the country and that the journal is available to buy directly from the Sligo Field Club committee, in Liber and Eason’s bookstores on O’Connell, and in other locations throughout the county. The journal is full of references for those who wish to delve even further into the past 10,000 years of Sligo history. With over 160 illustrations that demonstrate the wealth of Sligo’s heritage and highlights the counties position as a tourist destination for those interested in both history and nature. The Sligo Field Club Journal was edited by Martin A. Timoney as well as assist editors Fiona Doherty and Jim Foran. It costs €25 euro and back numbers of previous volumes are available.