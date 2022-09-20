Sligo

Sligo’s mountain caves unearth clues of an IRA hideout during Civil War

Archaeologist, Dr Marion Dowd has spent many years exploring the country’s caves and it is her exploration in North Sligo which has provoked huge interest as she explains to Gerry McLaughlin about the significant of Tormore cave during the civil war which was used as a hideout by the IRA.

Dr Marion Dowd. Expand
Billy Pilkington. Expand
Dr Dowd in Tormore Cave. Expand

Dr Marion Dowd.

Billy Pilkington.

Dr Dowd in Tormore Cave.

sligochampion

There are very few people who do not know the story of Sligo’s “Noble Six” and it is very much part of the history and folklore of the county.

And a book written by three archaeologists which was launched yesterday in Liber Bookshop tells the story of how Brigadier Seamus Devins, Divisional Adjudant Brian MacNeill, Lieutenant Patrick Carroll, Captain Harry Benson and Volunteer Thomas Langan were executed after surrendering to Free State troops on the side of Benbulben mountain.

