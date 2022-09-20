Sligo’s mountain caves unearth clues of an IRA hideout during Civil War

There are very few people who do not know the story of Sligo’s “Noble Six” and it is very much part of the history and folklore of the county.

And a book written by three archaeologists which was launched yesterday in Liber Bookshop tells the story of how Brigadier Seamus Devins, Divisional Adjudant Brian MacNeill, Lieutenant Patrick Carroll, Captain Harry Benson and Volunteer Thomas Langan were executed after surrendering to Free State troops on the side of Benbulben mountain.

The book which was written by Sligo-based ATU Lecturer in Archaeology Dr Marion Dowd, Dr James Bonsal and Robert Mulraney Independent Researcher) is titled “The Six” and sheds new light on the Six who were executed after they surrendered on September 20 1922 on the slopes of Ben Bulben by Free State forces.

The manner of their deaths has engendered strong emotions which have been heightened in the 100th anniversary of their killing.

It was the biggest single loss of life of republicans in the period of 1921-23.

Brigadier James Devins was the grandfather of former Sligo Leitrim TD Jimmy Devins and Brian McDowell was the uncle of ex Progressive Democrat leader Michael McDowell and two of his brothers were in the Free State army.

But, in tandem with this book Marion and her two fellow archaeologists are putting together another book which tells the enthralling story of how 34 other IRA men successfully reached Tormore Cave on the Dartry Mountain and lived there in cramped conditions for six weeks from September 20 2022 to late October 2022.

It will be launched next spring and is called “Sligo’s Civil War Hideout: archaeology history, memory”

Under the command of Billy Pilkington, OC of North Sligo IRA they were never discovered-making this one of the most successful hideouts in the entire revolutionary period in Ireland.

It was fitting that Pilkington should be the man to reveal the location of the cave which had been lost since the end of the the Civil War.

He later became a Redemptorist priest which is believed to have been triggered by a vow he made while in the cave that he would become a priest if he ever got out alive.

But it is fitting that Dr Marion, who is an expert on the caves of this island and the artefacts she and her colleagues found in a six day excavation last March gives real flesh to the bones of local folklore about a very traumatic time in our history.

The County Kerry native who was born in the 1970s and came to Sligo in 2005 has always had a deep passion for archaeology and especially caves.

She completed her doctorate on caves for esteemed Archaeology Professor Peter Woodman in UCC before coming to work as a lecturer in the subject in Sligo IT in 2005 after giving her very first talk in the town in 2002.

This was after a BA in Archaeology and Leánn Dúchais or Folklore and an MA and Phd which she did on caves.

Nobody had done anything on caves before, so Marion was breaking new ground.

But from her very first lecture as an undergraduate in UCC she fell in love with Archaeology. As part of her Masters, she looked at how caves were used in the past. She found that some of them were used for burial in the Neolithic or Bronze Age.

“There were also religious practices where people were going leaving offerings in caves in pre-history.

“But people started living in caves in the Christian period and with Christianity there was a kind of a demystification of caves and suddenly they were not associated with religious or ritual activity any more. So, people started living in caves in and around the ninth century.

“We have evidence of people living in caves right up to the Famine and it was obviously people who were living on the lower end of the social spectrum. I looked at the folklore which is incredible. There are two types, one from the medieval what the monks are writing about.

“The three main caves were the Keash caves outside Ballymote, Croghan and Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny and these were the ones that you find in the manuscripts.

“They were also seen as supernatural places filled with supernatural women and they had this combat with mortal men When they come in contact with mortal men and if she can get him into the cave, he disappears but if he can get her out of the cave ,she loses her power.

“More modern folklore it is about a saint who takes the woman out of the cave, and he throws her in a lake.”

Dr Marion has travelled the length and breadth of the country studying caves. “There are about 1,000 caves in Ireland and about 100 of them have archaeology. My first lecture was in Sligo 2002 on caves, and I was very nervous. I was looking at caves right through their entire duration.

“I was interested in how caves change over the years, and I got to go to great places, and I collected some folklore along the way which is really important.

“A lot of archaeologists ignore the folklore, but I think you need to just look at everything to get the whole picture. I am interested in how people interact with caves whether that is 2022 or 2000 BC. I collected stories about caves all around the places and some people might not know about those caves in their locality at all.”

Marion got a job lecturing in the then Sligo IT in 2005 and her first impressions of Sligo were that it was very beautiful but a hidden jewel and not the tourist place that her native Kerry had become.

“I was struck by the mountains here that are all flat while in Kerry they are all pointed. But I loved it and love it and I live in north Sligo which is a very scenic place which is very like where I grew up in Kerry. I have been in ATU ever since. Archaeology is very important and sometimes the word puts people off but actually it is just about people and how they lived 100 years ago, 1000 years ago, 10,000 years ago and way back.

“We are all interested in other people, it is a basic social thing ,and we like to watch who they are and what they do in humanity. Archaeology is about us looking at the similarities and differences with people in the past and that is a fundamental thing in society.

“And people might say they have no interest in Archaeology and when you ask them where they were for the weekend, they might tell you they took the kids to Newgrange or went on holidays to Rome or to Pompeii.

“But it is all Archaeology and folkore and place names tie in well also. In caves, if you have a placename that ends in oo or uaimh it means a cave or Knocknahoo…the hill of the cave and it is all these traces.

“Archaeology is all around us and especially in Sligo and two years ago I was digging the garden during Covid and found some archaeology in the garden.

“I found stone tools and some of them are Mesolithic which is almost 7000 years old, and this is in my front garden. On a picnic we found thousands of pre-historic tools at Glencar Lake and that got widespread publicity .Sligo is just full of archaeology and so much more to be excavated.”

Marion has already excavated at Knoknarea mountain..the mountain of the king where a famous mythological Queen Maeve sleeps in peace.

“We excavated the site and we found bones from two adults and a child, and we found 15 bones and when dated with Radio Carbon they were found to be Neolithic which is about 3,500 BC which is about the same age of Queen Maeve’s cairn.

“What people were doing was they were taking the dead up the mountain, putting them in these narrow caves and when the flesh had de-composed coming back maybe a year later, collecting all the bones and taking them somewhere else maybe it was to the Passage Tombs on top, but we are not sure.

“All that was left was the small finger and toe bones and it was a ritual, and it was part of the funerary process.

“This is very different from our customs and people engaged much longer with the dead in those times and there is a lot of movement of bones around the place in a highly ritualised and respectful way. It was a very common practice in the Stone Age.”

She added: “In Sligo we have had some fantastic enthusiastic students over the years and you either love archaeology or you don’t.

So how did she become interested in the famous Tormore Cave which was also known as the ‘Glencar Hideout.’

“It means the big height or cliff. It started with my boss at ATU Sligo Dr Jeremy Bird who had always been interested in caves and he knew that was my speciality.

“Seven or eight years ago, Jeremy was telling me about this cave, and I heard people in Sligo talking about this cave on Tormore at Glencar. I went to visit the cave about seven years ago and you could see there were bits of pottery on the floor and bits of glass.

“And then I was doing a talk down in the Blue Raincoat and Joe Hunt was doing the lighting and the sound and he was talking about the Tormore Cave and he said that there was a story that the soles of the feet of the 34 men who were in the cave were all wet and they had trench foot from all the rain in the cave.

Joe is a grandnephew of one the Noble Six, Tommy Langan, and that story that had stayed around for 95 years, intrigued Marion and she decided to investigate further.

“It was that story that had a huge impact on me and then I was asked to do an excavation there and that this would be a Civil War project and it would be ATU’s contribution to the Civil War.”

So, Marion, James Bonsall and Robert Mulraney, who are all archaeologists, started planning the project last November

“The excavation began last March, and it lasted six days into early April and this cave was the main hideout for the IRA in north Sligo during the Civil War. It was used in the War of Independence by the local IRA commander Billy Pilkington as a hideout and he knew it was a really good hideout and incredibly difficult to find and is on the slopes of the mountain with scree and stones everywhere.

“The Branley family were living in the area and the late Chris Branley’s father and grandparents who would have known about the cave. The Branley’s had a house in Tormore and it was probably one of the Branley’s who had found the cave.”

“Two of the Branley brothers Paddy and Dominic Branley were in the IRA, and they were active in the War of Independence and Civil War so almost certainly it was them who told Billy Pilkington of this cave so we have archive reports of Pilkington going to the Branleys and hiding out in the cave during the War of Independence.

“Billy and one or two others would stay in the cave for a few days or for a few weeks and the Branleys would be bringing them food and looking after them as Branley’s was a safe house.

“Billy Pilkington was from Sligo town near the Abbey and there is a terrace in Sligo named after his brother Joseph who was a county councillor in the 1950s. But there is nothing marking Billy Pilkington in Sligo town which is such as shame.

“Then when the Civil War began the Free State sent troops into Sligo in September 1922 as Sligo had become a problem for the army in the Civil War. They were sent in to sort out the problem. The IRA had held Sligo town, but the Free State army pushed them out and they had their headquarters at

Rahelly House. We know from intelligence reports that there were in and around 120 of them in and around Rahelly House. The Free State army had people coming from Manorhamilton and Bundoran and surrounded Rahelly House.

“Pilkington knew of the attack and ordered an evacuation of the house on September 19, and they were going to go up Benbulben or along the Glencar valley and they were to meet up at Tormore Cave. It seems that the Free State army arrested 20 to 30 republicans hiding in safe houses.

“The Noble Six were part of the different groups who were heading for the cave. Four of the Noble Six went up to Slieve More or King’s Mountain and they surrendered after being surrounded- but were shot dead. These were Brigadier Seamus Devins, Divsional Adjutant Brian MacNeill, Lieutenant Patrick Carroll and Volunteer Joseph Banks.

“A few hours later the Free State army got Captain Harry Benson and Volunteer Tommy Langan on Ben Whisken Mountain. We think that the last two probably got lost and ended up way off course and were caught and killed.” She added: “A lot of people in Sligo call Tormore the “Noble Six Cave” but it is important to remember that the Noble Six never got to the cave which was their destination.

“They never got there”.

“Interestingly there were a number of other IRA caves on the mountain which they passed by, but those caves were not as secure, and Billy Pilkington knew that those caves were not as secure and that the Free State army would find them.

“He knew that if they used these bigger and more comfortable caves they might be captured. The Tormore Cave is about 15 kms from Rahelly House and the 34 men reached the cave on September 20th which was the same day that their friends and comrades were killed.

“These men might even have heard the fatal shots and probably messages would have been coming up to them with bread and food and they would probably have heard about it then.

“So, you have 34 men hiding out in a small cave which is about eight metres long and two metres wide.

It was a small area- they were not lighting fires and we found no evidence in the excavation of that and it also passed down in folk memory that there were no fires for fear the smoke would alert the army.

“It was dark and the weather reports for that period say that it was wet miserable weather, and they are up on the side of a mountain and then they find out that six of their friends and comrades have been killed.

“That must have been very traumatic as they wondered if they would be next and two of the Branleys were in the cave-Dominic and Paddy.

“So, the Branleys are an incredible family, Sarah Branley was their mother and a matriarch. Her husband died before the War of Independence, and she was an incredible woman.

“She had Paddy who was Chis Branley’s father and Dominic in the IRA and she was bringing them food.

“There was lots of people bringing them food. There were people coming from Sligo town and coming by boat across Lough Gill and then Billy Pilkington’s brother Joseph had been arrested shortly after he had left Rahelly House and his wife Bedelia Pilkington would go up and take food in an ass and cart and that would be brought to the cave.

“They were taking incredible risks and it was mostly women who were taking these risks. If they were caught, they were facing terrible consequences and were very brave. And if it wasn’t for Sarah Branley, that cave would not have worked as a hideout. She was absolutely central and was in her late 60s or maybe early 70s at the time and she was taking food to them.

“There are also stories that when the weather was really bad some of the men left the cave and came to her house and she tended to their feet. She lived in Tormore which was about a ten minute walk and like the men in Wolrd War One and the skin falls away from the foot and it is a terrible condition. On the night that they came down she tended to their feet and roasted a lamb for them.

“But at least for the first week to ten days they would not have left that cave as the Free State army was combing the mountains for them. We have been able to track down five of the 34, Dominic and Paddy Branley, Tom Daly from Belleek County Fermanagh Jack “Trooper” McHugh and his son Danny McHugh lives in Rathcormack and Billy Pilkington that we know of.