Sligo’s Mercy College class of 1971 celebrate anniversary

The Mercy Collge class of 1971 celebrating their 50th anniversary reunion in the Sligo Park Hotel last Saturday. Pic: Carl Brennan.

The Mercy College Leaving Cert class of 1971 recently held its 50th reunion. Covid put paid to a celebration in 2021.

The former students gathered at the college on Chapel Hill, Sligo where they were welcomed by Principal Ann Gorby, Vice Principal Lorraine Conlon and members of staff.

Refreshments were provided before the former students undertook a tour of the college led by 6th year pupils who had given up their free time and were proud to show the facilities available to present day pupils. It was the first time that many of the class of 1971 were in the ‘new’ college and everyone was impressed by the amenities and developments the Mercy students are now receiving.

After the tour the former students adjourned to the Sligo Park Hotel where they had dinner and continued to party. The organising committee extended thanks to hotel manager Gerry Moore and his staff for their help over the past few months in preparing for the event.

The 50th reunion was a very special occasion where the former students had the opportunity to reconnect with former classmates, to share memories and to celebrate their lives 52 years after completing their Leaving Certificate.