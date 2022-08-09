Sligo’s local heritage on display at City Hall

If you have a passion for local history and all things Sligo, then the upcoming memorabilia display by Riverstown local John Taylor will surely be the event of the year.

John, who is known as the man behind Sligo Folk Park, is an avid collector and has one of the most extensive private collections of Sligo memorabilia of anyone, with items ranging from books, to posters, to paintings and more. Appropriately, this display will take place over Heritage Week at Sligo City Hall from the 15th to the 19th of August.

John met with The Sligo Champion to outline what items will be on display, giving readers a taste for what to expect, and also offering a glimpse into the psychology of such a passionate and enthusiastic chronicler of local history.

Good natured and full of passion for the county affectionately known as Yeats Country, John joked that ‘collecting is a disease’ and unfortunately ‘there is no cure’. He says he has had an interest in collecting his entire life; the hobby first took hold of him more than 65 years ago when he was just a young lad. What started as a simple childhood get rich quick scheme soon evolved into a lifelong passion.

“My brother used to cycle up to Riverstown to get the evening press and there was an ad in it at the time that stated a 1920 penny was worth eight pounds. I had this brilliant idea of going to the bank and going through the pennies until I found one from 1920,” he said.

“I actually found quite a few of them. I thought I am going to get quite rich.

“I went to a local coin collector and he told me they were worthless, what the ad was saying was that 1,920 pennies equals eight pounds. That was the old money when 240 pennies equaled a pound. That’s what started off my collecting.”

A simple misunderstanding had set something off in young John and before long he developed a keen interest in postcards, books and whatever other memorabilia he could get his hands on. Over a 40-year career with Buckley’s Hardware, John says he was often on the road which would allow him to attend auctions, fairs, and vintage events.

“It gave me an opportunity to browse around the shops and gather a large collection of stuff,” he said.

“My biggest collection would be books. I have roughly 800 books of Sligo interest, the majority would be signed and first editions. On top of that, I have at least three hundred Yeats books by William Butler and his brother Jack, quite a few of them would be signed by W.B.”

John says that his interest in Yeats arose through John Francis Taylor (1853-1902) from Riverstown, who he says is likely a ‘fifth or sixth cousin’ if you look at his family tree.

Taylor was a lawyer, orator, and painter as well a rival of Yeats. Both were members of the Contemporary Club, a forum for participants to share and debate ideas and included the likes of Douglas Hyde, Michael Davitt, and John O’Leary. During this period, Jack Yeats produced watercolour paintings of the club’s members and John says that his painting of Taylor is one of his most prized possessions.

“It is one of two portraits done of John Francis Taylor. I bought it at auction in London and the other one is in the national archives in Dublin. The painting was sold by the family a number of years ago and I managed to buy it,” he said

On top of this John has also acquired 20 pencil etching by Alfred Pollexfen, the uncle of W.B. and Jack, which he says are likely to be on public display for the very first time at this upcoming showcase in City Hall.

It is not just literature and art that interests John as he boasts a huge collection of Sligo posters, 1,500 postcards of Sligo interest, and an impressive array of sports programmes for Sligo Rovers and Sligo GAA.

“On the sporting front, I would have the Sligo GAA team against 33 different teams, that’s 31 counties plus London and New York, and Sligo Rovers programmes against 152 different teams, added to that in the last number of weeks is Bala Town and the Norwegian team,” he said.

John will be displaying coins and stamps, penny blacks and penny reds which were in use in 1840s, and highlighted his oldest Sligo letter dating back as far as 1764, although he says that he has older items which are not related to Sligo, such as a coin from the 1300s.

John even boasts what is likely the largest collection of Sligo Champion newspapers of anyone on the planet, describing his collection, which goes as far back as the newspaper’s founding in 1836 to the present day, as ‘trailer loads’.

There will be so much incredible local history to witness at John’s memorabilia display in Sligo City Hall from the 15th to 19th of August from 10am to 4pm. John encourages all those with an interest, to come in, have a chat, and most importantly take their time.

“I hope there’s enough space to show most of my stuff,” he joked.