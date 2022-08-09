Sligo

Sligo’s local heritage on display at City Hall

Local collector John Taylor speaks to Stephen Holland about his upcoming exhibition

John Taylor. Expand

sligochampion

If you have a passion for local history and all things Sligo, then the upcoming memorabilia display by Riverstown local John Taylor will surely be the event of the year.

John, who is known as the man behind Sligo Folk Park, is an avid collector and has one of the most extensive private collections of Sligo memorabilia of anyone, with items ranging from books, to posters, to paintings and more. Appropriately, this display will take place over Heritage Week at Sligo City Hall from the 15th to the 19th of August.

