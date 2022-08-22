Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.1°C Dublin

Sligo’s latest millionaire has come forward to claim EuroMillions winnings

Sligo player who won €1 million in the Ireland-only raffle held on August 6 bought lucky ticket in The Regional Stores in Ballindode

Regional Stores owner Michael Higgins (centre) with staff celebrating the €1m Lottry win. Expand

Close

Regional Stores owner Michael Higgins (centre) with staff celebrating the €1m Lottry win.

Regional Stores owner Michael Higgins (centre) with staff celebrating the €1m Lottry win.

Regional Stores owner Michael Higgins (centre) with staff celebrating the €1m Lottry win.

sligochampion

The Sligo winner of a million euro in the EuroMillions Ireland Only raffle on August 6th has made contact with Lottery HQ.

The quick pick ticket was sold in The Regional Stores, Ballinode.

“There’s no indication if it’s a sole winner or a syndicate. It was just an initial call to confirm the winning ticket,” said a spokesperson.

Read More

"The player has been told to take some time to get some legal and financial advice and once they are ready to collect their prize, we will set up an appointment for them to come collect their prize.”

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Read More

Privacy