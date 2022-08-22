Sligo’s latest millionaire has come forward to claim EuroMillions winnings

The Sligo winner of a million euro in the EuroMillions Ireland Only raffle on August 6th has made contact with Lottery HQ.

The quick pick ticket was sold in The Regional Stores, Ballinode.

“There’s no indication if it’s a sole winner or a syndicate. It was just an initial call to confirm the winning ticket,” said a spokesperson.

"The player has been told to take some time to get some legal and financial advice and once they are ready to collect their prize, we will set up an appointment for them to come collect their prize.”