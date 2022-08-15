Sligo’s Hawk’s Well Theatre announces details of new lunchtime music series

The Hawk’s Well Theatre has announced details of a new series of female-led lunchtime performances this September and October.

Locals@Lunch will take place in the theatre foyer at lunchtime between 1.10 and 1.50pm.

These events are free to attend and do not require a ticket. Just come along and enjoy forty minutes of creative escapism as a wealth of local arts talent is celebrated in this special lunchtime event series.

Feel free to bring your own lunch!

Anna Houston, Maggie Kilcoyne, Sandy Kelly, Sinead Conway, Miriam Needham, Michele Feeney, Isabel Claffey and Tara Baoth Mooney will each curate and lead one lunchtime event in collaboration with artists of their choosing each week.

This series has been made possible with support from Sligo County Council and the Local Live Programming Scheme.

Sligo: Live Invest Visit is an initiative of the Sligo Economic Forum in conjunction with Sligo County Council to support Sligo as a world class place in which to live green, invest smart and visit sustainably.

The Local Live Performance Programming Scheme was first launched by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in mid-2021 and has boosted the reopening of the entertainment sector, allowing live events to take place and local talent to perform to audiences across the country.

You can find the full line up of Locals@Lunch by visiting www.hawkswell.com.