Sligo’s Brídín will appear on Late Late Show tonight ahead of TradFest

Renowned Sligo harpist Brídín has been announced as part of the line-up for this year’s TradFest Temple Bar and she will appear on tonight’s Late Late Show to discuss the festival.

As a fourth-generation musician, Brídín has songcraft embedded in her DNA.

The internationally renowned TradFest Temple Bar looks set to be one the first of the major trad / folk festivals around the world to welcome audiences back in person once again.

Audiences will be able to enjoy extraordinary intimate musical experiences across Dublin City Centre with safety measures including hospital grade air disinfection equipment.

Over the past number of years, Brídín has developed a distinctive style influenced by her West Sligo surroundings and rooted in her background in traditional Irish music.

Employing loop and effect pedals to create her musical pieces, layered melodies on harp and voice blend beautifully with contrapuntal fiddle, electric guitar and bass, punctuated with pulsating drumlines.

A masters graduate of music and performance from UCC, her debut EP of contemporary folk debuted in 2020 to widespread acclaim. Hers is a new vital sound in Irish music.

Brídín will be performing in Collins Barracks at 1pm on Friday 28th January.

Audiences will be required to present either a Covid-19 vaccination or recovery certificate. Organisers are also currently selling to 50% capacity at each venue, and have re-scheduled the timing of each concert to fit current Government public health requirements.

Each concert will now finish by 8pm. TradFest Temple Bar wants to ensure that artists and audiences can be reunited safely this month.

Temple Bar Company CEO, Martin Harte said that the festival has a responsibility to help artists and audiences to safely reconnect after a devastating two years for the live event industry and Dublin City Centre.

The festival is also expanding, embracing different large spacious venues across Dublin to allow for easier social distancing and better ventilation, including The National Stadium, historical and spiritual home of music in Dublin, as a vibrant hub of trad and folk music in the 1970s and 1980s.

TradFest Temple Bar 2022 artists will include: Actor Stephen Rea hosting a night of poetry & music with Natalya O’Flaherty, Sasha Terfous, Louise & Michelle Mulcahy & Neill Martin, Fairport Convention, Peggy Seeger, Aoife Scott & Wallis Bird, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Bog Bodies, Boxing Banjo, Dervish & Altan & 4 Men and a Dog, The Dublin Legends (formerly The Dubliners) & Stocktons Wing & Ralph McTell, Kíla, ANÚNA & M’ANAM, Seamus Begley, Oisín Mac Diarmada & Samantha Harvey, Martin and Eliza Carthy, The Lost Brothers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Joe & Steve Wall (the Stunning), Cór Cúil Aodha & Seán Ó Sé, Karan Casey, Niamh Ní Charra, Thomas McCarthy, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, The Remedy Club, Laoise Kelly, Brenda Castles, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Tim Edey, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin & Ultan O’Brien.

Tickets on sale now from tradfesttemplebar.com

For further information see TradFest Temple Bar’s brand-new website tradfesttemplebar.com