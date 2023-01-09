Sligoman’s new key role at Claremorris based company will oversee its UK customer base

Clive Hughes has been promoted to the position of Director UK at CBE, one of Europe’s largest EPoS (Electronic point of sale) providers.

Clive a native of Enniscrone in County Sligo, joined CBE in September 2006 as a Systems Engineer deploying, supporting, and training customers on CBE’s technology. In 2014 Clive and his family took the opportunity of moving to the UK, taking on the role of Business Development Manager overseeing CBE’s UK customer base grow to over 1,300 sites across all major fuel brands and symbol groups. 2020 saw the introduction of CBE’s innovative fuel on self-checkout solution, which Clive has been key to delivering into the marketplace.

In addition, MJ Cleary a native of Claremorris has been appointed as Product Manager. MJ joined CBE in 2016 and has worked in several roles within the company during that time.

Headquartered in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, CBE was founded by Gerard Concannon and his wife Catherine in 1980 and has grown to become one of the major Retail & Hospitality technology companies in Europe, employing over 200 people. CBE design and develop software applications for the supermarket, convenience, forecourt, hospitality & general retail sectors. CBE currently operate in 14 countries