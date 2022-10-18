Sligo/Leitrim’s first Garda was aged 42 and hailed from Manorhamilton

Continuing the ongoing celebrations of the centenary year of An Garda Síochána, retired Garda and author Michael O’Connor led a presentation at Sligo City Hall on Wednesday, October 12. Telling the history of the Civic Guard and An Garda Síochána in the Sligo/Leitrim Division, Michael’s presentation showed how the early history of the police force in Ireland was linked to the political upheaval of that time, addressed the arrival of the Civic Guard in Sligo, and how certain high profile events in the county have attracted national and international attention over the years. Cliffoney native Michael is well-versed to tell the history of Gardaí in Sligo having first joined in December 1980 and served in Pettigo, Blacklion, Manorhamilton and Sligo, as well as two tours with the United Nations in the 1990s that saw him assigned to Cambodia and Cyprus. An accomplished author Michael has published two collections of poetry called ‘Poems of Lockdown’ and ‘Drumsticks in Frolic’ as well as a children’s book entitled ‘Conor in the Land of Faye’. Now retired for over ten years, Michael maintains a keen interest on the history of the Garda and this shines through in the passionate way he extolls on its history. He highlighted how with the dissolution of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), the police force which had been active in Ireland from 1822 to 1922, it was up the newly established Irish Free State to envisage a new national police force for the country. “The proposed disbandment of the RIC in the terms of the Treaty, left the pro-Treaty government with the unenviable task of formulating a new police force from scratch in a matter of months. “The chairman of the provisional Government, Michael Collins, had decided to set up an organising committee, with a brief to decide on and begin the formation of a new police force. This Committee was to report back in just three weeks,” Michael said. On February 9, 1922 a meeting took place in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin and a committee recommended setting up a new force to be called the Civic Guard, later renamed An Garda Síochána. “Michael Collins, Chairman of the Provisional Government declared: “The Civic Guard would be the People’s Guard, for the protection of all parties and classes.” With this 4,000 men would be station at 800 stations around the country and the first registered entry in the Sligo/Leitrim area would be Leonard A Denis from Manorhamilton, a 42-year-old Catholic who had served as a constable in the RIC who joined the force on March 6, 1922. The first entry recorded from Sligo was number 260, Thomas Joseph McDonagh from Geevagh. Despite the political tensions of the time and the consequences of the Irish Civil War this new police force persevered through over 200 Garda stations being attacked, bombed, or burned while 400 Civic Guards were assaulted, stripped, and robbed. “It seemed only a matter of time before a Garda would find himself on the wrong end of an IRA bullet – so it proved. Henry Phelan was shot dead on 14 November 1922 in a pub in Mullinahone Co. Tipperary. He was the only Garda killed during the course of the Civil War. “Sadly, many more were to die in the following years,” Michael said. Michael then highlighted the Civic Guards arrivals in Sligo and gave his thanks to Dr Michael Farry for permission to use his extensive research on this era of Sligo history. “On October 10, 1922, a party of 12 Gardaí arrived in Carrick on Shannon. A Superintendent was sent to the Sligo-Leitrim division on October 12, 1922, with a complement of 25 men to arrange for accommodation of barracks at Sligo, Ballymote, and Manorhamilton,” he said. “They were greeted in Sligo with the burned-out shell of the main station building. “The building had been set on fire on July 1, 1922 by departing Anti-Treaty forces, who had been in occupation of the barracks.” Michael highlighted many major events that have happened in the Sligo area throughout the years which would have put an extra spotlight on the importance of the Gardaí such as such as murders, fires causing deaths, serious traffic accidents, major sports events, the visit of Mother Teresa to Sligo in 1996 and Britain’s Prince Charles’ visit to Mullaghmore in 2015. He particularly highlighted the worldwide focus that was brought to Sligo after the assassination of Louis Mountbatten on August 27, 1979, in Mullaghmore, of which Michael has a personal connection as he worked as a boatman between 1972 and 1977 and had even been out on the boat with Mountbatten on previous occasions. Michael’s presentation demonstrated how An Garda Síochána developed into a modern policing organisation and the ways that it has changed significantly since it was first formed in 1922 while staying true to its founding goals.