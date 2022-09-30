Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny says car crashing through gates at family home was traumatic

Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny has said the most frightening aspect of an early hours incident at his house in which a van drove through electric gates before colliding with the patio doors of a garage was the fact his wife was home alone at the time.

The Sinn Féin TD said his wife was very traumatised by what happened at the family home in Aughavas, Co Leitrim around 2am on Thursday.

The van drove through the electric gates before colliding with the garage which had been converted into a gym.

"It’s just bizarre,” Deputy Kenny said. He said his wife Helen was awakened by loud screeching and a bang and got up to check, switching on the lights and initially she thought there had been an accident on the road outside, that a car may have overturned.

"For the first time Helen was home alone, our youngest having just started college and I was in Dublin so it was a very frightening experience for her,” he said.

His wife went around the house and saw that a van had crashed into the garage and checked on the welfare of the driver before dialling 999. Gardaí, ambulance and the fire services attended. The first Garda was on the scene within ten minutes having come from Mohill and Deputy Kenny said he was most appreciative of the quick response of the emergency services.

Deputy Kenny said the incident had been captured on CCTV, ironically having been installed along with an electric gate after a previous incident at the home in 2019 when his car had been set one fire.

"I don’t know why this happened. It shouldn’t have. Maybe the driver didn’t know whose house it was. Having viewed the CCTV it’s clear the car was not out of control. It just missed the house. It’s very traumatic thing to have occurred. It has caused a lot of worry.

"I put in CCTV and electric gates and thought I couldn’t make my home any safer,” he said.

Gardaí say they are investigating a road traffic collision and that a man in his 40s was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Investigations are ongoing.