Sligo woman’s theatrical show is raising charity funds for lung cancer after she herself is diagnosed with the disease

After years of putting on shows at The Hawk’s Well Theatre, the latest production from Sligo resident Deirdre Staunton is now a much more personal affair.

Deirdre was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2021 and hopes that her show, Calendar Girls, that she is directing with Calry Drama Group, coming to the Sligo stage next January, can help raise money for charity while raising awareness of the disease.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword for this latest production, it’s going to be enjoyable for the people coming to watch it but I am also using it as a platform to raise lung cancer awareness,” Deirdre told The Sligo Champion.

Deirdre first came to Sligo in 1987 to start her nursing career and since the late 1990s has been involved in productions with the Hospital Musical Society where she has helped to stage countless pantomime productions that have raised upwards of €120,000 for local charitable causes.

“I’ve produced pantomimes in Sligo for more than 20 years and had an association with Calry Drama Group going back about 15 years,” she said.

“Each year we produced a pantomime or a musical and we’d get the local children involved. Because of the pandemic we haven’t had a show at the Hawk’s Well for almost three years, but we continued with our booking hoping we could get in again with the hospital pantomime.”

However, due to the ongoing effects of Covid, the Hospital Musical Society decided against staging a production at the Hawk’s Well for next year which left a gap in the theatre’s schedule.

“It was just a bit tricky this year, it would have needed people from various areas of the hospital rehearsing together and just because the virus is still around we thought it would be better if we didn’t have the pantomime this year.

“This left a gap and we decided to bring the Calry Drama Group into it, that’s why we’ve decided to do this production in January,” Deirdre said.

The true story of the Calendar Girls is very fitting to Deirdre’s own personal experience as it deals with a group of women finding an unusual way to raise money for a local hospital.

“It is fitting because down through the last 20 years every penny we have raised from the hospital production would go to local charities,” she said.

“This year we are hoping it will go to the Irish Lung Cancer Community, they are an organisation in their infancy so funds would be greatly accepted.”

The story of the Calendar Girls was made into a film in 2003 and tells the true story of a group of middle-aged women at the local Women’s Institute (WI) who produce a nude calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research and a new sofa in the hospital.

The show has cast all local actors and Deirdre says that due to the racy subject matter it seems no matter how much time they have prepared they may never be totally ready for the production they have decided to put on.

“It’s a very tricky play to produce. Usually when we do a play it’s clean cut, either a dramatic piece, comedy, or a musical. This is tricky because we wanted to portray it without taking any shortcuts.

“These people were the first to come up with this idea of selling calendars of your average WI women posed in certain positions,” Deirdre said.

“They raised so much money that not only did they get the couch, but the local hospital built a brand-new wing for cancer patients with that money!”

Deirdre says it’s a serious topic but also a very funny play that focuses on friendship, comradery, and the enduring human spirit.

“There are tricky scenes physically, they would be the nude scenes, we don’t want to be turning anyone out of the Hawk’s Well Theatre! We don’t want to upset anybody,” Deirdre joked.

“But another tricky part is the emotions involved in the story. I’ve picked the people involved with a lot of consideration and I am happy they are very good dramatically and will do the story justice.”

The cast includes Calry Drama Group and Hospital Musical Society alumni Angela Maguire, Niamh Manly, Suzanne Harvey, Margaret O’Connor, Deirdre Norton, Olivia Grady, Elaine O’Hara, Michael Higgins, Niamh Gonley, Winnie Connolly, Aoife O’Hara, Mick Cannon and Colm Kielty.

Calendar Girls will run at the Hawk’s Well Theatre from Thursday January 26 until Saturday January 28 and tickets are available for purchase now for €20/15 concession.