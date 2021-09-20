Sligo woman’s award for her role in Covid fight

Easkey native, Claire McGuire who is currently the Clinical Lead for the CityWest Vaccination Centre (on secondment from Tallaght University Hospital) has been recognised for her role in the fight against Covid-19.

Claire was also a key part of the team that rolled out vaccinations to the hospital’s 3,000 staff. She collected the Award on behalf of the hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccination Team which involved over 70 staff from different disciplines and departments across the campus.

TUH presented its annual Hero Awards to staff that have gone above and beyond in the care of patients and their colleagues last Thursday. The annual awards at TUH are now in their fourth year. Ms McGuire was part of the COVID-19 Vaccination Team which scooped the Team of the Year award.The category was for a new or established teams that demonstrate excellence in teamwork. The COVID-19 vaccination team is a team involving over 70 staff from many different disciplines and departments across the Hospital, the team received a number of nominations from colleagues across the hospital.

“The TUH Vaccination Team are the most wonderful group of professionals, who with very short notice implemented a wide ranging vaccination programme for both staff and patients. The team came together in a number of days and put in place a process to safely and efficiently vaccinate TUH and CHO7 staff.

“All the staff involved in the Clinic made themselves available with a great generosity of spirt working long hours and at weekends,” read the citation.

Chief Executive of TUH Lucy Nugent said: “The COVID-19 Pandemic has presented us all both professionally and personally with enormous challenges. No one could ever have envisaged the changes we would have undergone in providing care to our patients or how our own lives would alter. Every single person working across the hospital has had to adapt and this has been done with incredible spirit, compassion and dedication, always putting the patient and their families first. I would like to congratulate all of the award recipients and thank them for the incredible energy and commitment they bring to the hospital.”