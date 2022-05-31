Sligo

Sligo woman credits Kylie Minogue in becoming more aware of breast cancer and consequently in her own diagnosis

Caroline Flynn getting through devastating blow of breast cancer which has also struck her first cousin.

Caroline Lynch. Expand
Caroline (right) with her cousin Colette who has also been diagnosed with breast cancer. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand

Caroline (right) with her cousin Colette who has also been diagnosed with breast cancer. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Jessica Farry

Caroline Flynn was going about her life as normal - working as a mental health nurse and studying for her masters, while planning her wedding to her partner Joe.

When the Ballisodare native discovered a lump in her right breast, it wasn’t automatically a cause for concern.

