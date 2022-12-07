Sligo woman Aoife brings the pandemic experiences of Ireland’s most vulnerable ‘cocooners’ to the forefront in radio documentary

A new radio documentary provides a first-hand view into the extraordinary experiences of elderly people cocooning during the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

Six Diaries of Separation is an oral history of the early pandemic from the point of view of Ireland’s most vulnerable residents made by Sligo women Aoife McKiernan for Ocean.FM.

While living in Dublin and working in St Vincent de Paul’s fundraising department during the first lockdown Aoife says she was struck by the vacant and empty streets of the city, that as she cycled through barren roads on early morning she would look at the buildings all around her and wonder about the lives of the over-70s and medically vulnerable who had been instructed to start ‘cocooning’.

At the time, staying inside and avoiding all physical interactions was a previously unheard-of proposal and the world was slowly starting to adapt to a new type of reality based on isolation, separation, repetition, and mundanity.

Difficult even for those in their full health and at the prime of their lives, Aoife wanted to find a way to reach out to those older people who were often spoken about in the media, but it seemed were rarely spoken to. She wanted to find a way to catalogue these unheard voices and provide them a chance to tell their story.

“I would look at these houses with people living contained lives and I thought what it was like for these older people,” Aoife asked.

“They needed support and company much more than a younger person would, and they had been completely denied that. I had this fascination with what their lives were like.”

Previous to this Aoife had never made anything like a documentary before but says she always had a keen interest in media and human-interest stories and thought if nobody else was going to reach out to these people then she would do it herself.

“During Covid the media was saturated with pandemic coverage, there was so much speculation on how things would progress from the medical and public health side of things,” she said.

“You heard all about frontline workers, how families were being affected, the increases in domestic violence. But for me, the one thing missing was the cocooners.”

Knowing she would not be able to interact with these older people in the traditional face-to-face way, Aoife came up with the idea to allow them to tell their own story, in their own way, and on their own terms.

“I had these small recording devices, called a Dictaphone, and I thought I could send each participant a package in the post with instructions on how to use it, and give them a self-addressed and stamped envelope and they could just post them back to me,” she said.

Unsure at first how to find willing participants Aoife took a small ad out in the Irish Times that simply said if you’re cocooning and want to take part in a documentary get in contact.

Through this she found six cocooners ranging from their early 70s to 92-years-old who, between May and June 2020 recorded several hours’ worth of personal audio diaries on the Dictaphone, while others just provided brief windows into their worldview and personal feelings, providing as much or as little information as they felt comfortable with.

Taking part was then 80-year-old Mary Rose from Killybegs, opera connoisseur Michael who was busy learning Italian, 92-year-old Marie-Louise who was discovering the importance of friendship, retired statistician and Foxrock resident Keith, retired nurse Denise from Dalkey, and wildlife expert Tom.

Through these six people’s personal accounts Aoife says we gain an insight into what the pandemic was like from a variety of older people with some feeling more positive than others, some cocooning with their partner, some widowed, and some never getting married at all.

The eldest participant Marie-Louise reveals at one point that after all these years she is still single and calls herself an ‘unclaimed treasure’.

Through everyday accounts the documentary manages to catch a glimpse of the extraordinary and the listener can see how what might seem mundane at the onset actually brings up the complexities of human emotion and how the past, present, and future can be linked in the strangest of ways.

Aoife highlighted one participant in particular, Mary Rose who contracted tuberculosis (TB) when she was just 16 years old and had to spend two years in a sanitorium completely separated from those in her life.

“Because of the nature of the disease you can’t have any visitors and it’s an extremely isolating time, but she looks back on it with great humour,” Aoife said.

“The contagion of Covid and the isolation of being at home and lonely resurfaced all the memories and emotions of being a young girl isolated from her family, but now she was telling her grandkids about that time in her life, opening up about it and it was quite amazing.”

Mary Rose also discusses a time in the sanatorium when Irish poet Brendan Behan came to visit a patient, she was a fan of his work and asked him to sign a book for her.

“Mary Rose said that he wrote ‘Mary Friel, so plump and pretty, I would take you back to the city, if I was a little bit younger’,” Aoife said.

“She said that first off he got her name wrong and she liked the pretty part but not the plump part. She said she was strictly ordered to stay in bed for a year so you’d expect her to be plump.”

The pandemic brought up many old memories for Mary Rose but particularly the feeling of people crossing the road to avoid walking past another person, after she had left the sanitorium she remembers the sense of shame as people felt she could spread the contagious disease to them and how her mother worried that people thought it was a genetic condition.

Mary Rose grew up to work with TB patients herself and cared for the man who would eventually become her husband, they moved to Dublin and had a family, and as they isolated together she spoke into the Dictaphone about how he would mow the lawn and missed his horse racing, while she was missing her regular games of bridge with friends.

Aoife says she was honoured with the incredible amount of trust the participants had put in her with their life stories, she was just a stranger who had only spoken to them briefly on the phone about the project, so to be sent what would amount to be a time capsule of a particularly unique point in history felt special.

“It’s an oral history of the pandemic from the older people of Ireland but I think its uniqueness comes from how oral histories are normally retrospective,” she said.

“Normally you are recounting how you were feeling at the time but of course our feelings and memories are completely skewed with the passing of time. These accounts were all in the moment and I think it really captures that.

“The onset of the pandemic was such a new and strange thing that was charged with these big emotions, overwhelming panic, and a sense of what will we do, what will happen?

“This is reflected in the audio, but the experiences are also defined by the mundanity of banal boring days that were all the same.”

Wildlife expert and Bird Watch member Tom speaks about his feelings after hearing the first lockdown restriction would soon be eased, he says he thought he would be jumping for joy but for some reason it did not feel this way.

“He paraphrases Hamlet and says he would rather bear the ills he has, than fly to others that he does not know,” Aoife said.

Aoife says one thing she noticed about the restrictions for older people was that although there was an anticipation and excitement around regaining lost freedoms, there was also a level of anxiety that came with it.

Another cocooner, Michael, said that although he misses his normal life that he didn’t really want to meet people anymore, he didn’t feel like he had it in him, and the way he socialised had changed.

These are the consequences of the pandemic that Aoife says she would love to investigate further and that she feels it would be interesting to speak to these people again and see how they are feeling now more than two years later.

Having received several hours of diary audio from her six participants, Aoife then began working with producer Aisling Heraughty to create two half an hour parts of Six Diaries of Separation for Sligo radio station Ocean.FM.

When not making radio documentaries, Aoife also runs Kitchen Sink Stories, a monthly storytelling night upstairs in Lillie’s Bar, which encourages those in attendance to stand up in front of a live audience and tell a true story based on a certain theme.

This once again brings together Aoife’s interest in the wisdom and fascinating stories that can be found if people are provided with the opportunity to speak in an open, honest, and non-judgemental environment.

Both parts Six Diaries of Separation is available to listen to now through the Ocean.FM website and this oral history of the pandemic will air as a 50-minute special on the station after the nine o’clock news on New Year’s Day.