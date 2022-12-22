Sligo will feature in first show of new Moving West series on TG4 in 2023

Moving West is back for a second series on TG4 this January and will be featuring Sligo in its first show which is produced by Dundara Television & Media in association with The Western Development Commission.

Shot against the backdrop of the unique natural beauty and culture of the West, this series puts a spotlight on Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Kerry and a special episode on the Islands. Throughout the series we follow the lives of individuals and families who have moved or are in the process of moving to a new home along the Atlantic coast.

Presented by Mary Kennedy and over the course of six half hour episodes, the series sets out to help viewers discover a genuine message, that life, and in particular your career won’t take a step back if you are considering a move West. In a relaxed, entertaining, and informal fashion, each episode explores the many opportunities that the region has to offer.

Producer and director of “Moving West” Enda Grace commented: “The fact that TG4 has commissioned a second season of Moving West is a testament to the success of series one and the interest the public has in seeing all the west of Ireland has to offer. The move west is very real and very viable. We received over a hundred applications from people who relocated from around the world as well as various parts of Ireland who wanted to tell us their story. As we travelled around filming this season, meeting people who have made the move, there was one recurring observation by almost everybody. They told us about a more relaxed pace of life and a much-improved work life balance. Allied with the fact that there are now so many employment opportunities from indigenous to FDI alongside Connected hub options and fast broadband making it possible in many cases to work from home, the people we met were only too keen to take our presenter Mary Kennedy on a fascinating journey of discovery”.

Alongside the global career opportunities the series showcases the lifestyle on offer, the outdoor amenities, the food culture and quality of life as we follow the families on their relocation journeys and take a peek behind the curtains of the counties, the local communities and those driving the West into the future. Interim CEO of the Western Development Commission Allan Mulrooney said: “Season One of Moving West was a huge success. The feedback we received from across Ireland and all over the world was incredible. We heard from diaspora, those thinking of making a move back and many with no links to the region who were inspired to look further. In this series we gain access to some of the large multinationals employing thousands of people across the region in IT, engineering, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals”.

Mary Kennedy is one of Irelands most renowned and much loved television presenters. Her ability to put people at ease is key to creating this warm and informative series. Mary’s love of the West of Ireland is also compelling and she spends quite a bit of time with her sister Deirdre who lives on The Aran Islands. In fact, in episode six we get the unique opportunity to see Mary on screen with her family as she visits Deirdre on Inis Mór. Her little grandson Paddy also makes an appearance.

Speaking about season 2 of Moving West Mary said “It has been a very satisfying and uplifting experience to once again work on Moving West. It’s a series showcasing the stunning West of Ireland, but showcasing us in a way that, as well as the beauty of the landscape, that it is a wonderfully viable place to work and raise a family. We’ve come to realize over the last couple of years that having an invigorating and relaxed lifestyle in addition to a sense of community is so important. I think people will be enchanted by the stories and celebrate the sense of community and business acumen of the movers, whether that be in a small business or a multinational. TG4 has always been so positive about showing the progressive aspects of life outside the pale which is wonderful. Personally, working again with the team at Dundara has been a joy. This is a project very close to my heart and I appreciate the special country that we live in. We are a rounded people who punch above our weight. We are also a welcoming people, sometimes we don’t give ourselves enough credit and series like Moving West highlight all that is positive. The wonderful movers we met on our travels had the courage and the spirit to move west, to try it and to give it a go”.

The first episode of Moving West begins on TG4 on Wednesday 11th January at 8.30pm and will be in Sligo, followed by Mayo on 18th January, Kerry on 25th January, Donegal on 1st February, Galway on 8th February and our last episode The Islands on 15th February. Each episode will be repeated the following Thursday on TG4 at 5.30pm.