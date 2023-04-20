Sligo welcomes Japanese Ambassador for talks to encourage more companies to invest

Japanese Ambassador to Ireland, Mr Norio Maruyama, with Susan O’Keeffe, Director of the Yeats Society Sligo, Cathaoirleach of Sligo Co Council, Cllr Michael Clarke, Mayor of Sligo Borough District, Cllr Tom MacSharry and Chief Executive of Sligo Co Council, Martin Lydon.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ireland, Mr Norio Maruyama, paid a visit to Sligo on Thursday where he met with local representatives to discuss encouraging more Japanese companies to invest in Sligo and he also attended a film screening in The Model.

Cathaoirleach of Sligo Co Council, Cllr Michael Clarke, Mayor of Sligo Borough District Cllr Tom MacSharry, Chief Executive of Sligo Co Council Martin Lydon and Susan O’Keeffe, Director of the Yeats Society Sligo, were among those to welcome the ambassador to Sligo.

He had the opportunity to discuss future co-operation and H.E. Ambassador Maruyama presented them with an ikebana calendar.

Ambassador Maruyama attended the screening of Sligo Film Society’s PLAN 75 in The Model Sligo as part of the 2023 Japanese Film Festival Ireland.

Mayor of Sligo Borough District, Cllr MacSharry said it was a very worthwhile visit.

“As Mayor of Sligo Borough District, I was delighted to meet Ambassador Maruyama on his visit to Sligo.

“His knowledge of Sligo was very impressive. The Sligo delegation present at the meeting made a very strong case as to why Japanese companies should invest in Sligo.

“He has given a commitment to return to Sligo for future discussions in the near future.”

The meeting was a positive one and it is hoped to encourage more Japanese companies to invest in the Northwest.

“I was personally very impressed to hear that Ireland as a country export so much to Japan and they see us as one of the world leaders in this regard,” he added.