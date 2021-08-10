Sligo welcome home for Olympians: You did us so proud

Fans waited in torrential rain to welcome home Mona McSharry and Chris O'Donnell to Grange last Saturday evening.

Chris O'Donnell waves to his many well wishers as he arrives home to Grange last Saturday evening. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Mona McSharry shows her delight as she is welcomed home to Grange last Saturday evening.

Despite the wind and rain, there were smiles of joy etched across the faces of the hundreds of people that turned out to welcome home Sligo’s two Olympians.

Having done their village, county and country proud on the world stage in Tokyo, the homecoming for Mona McSharry and Christopher O’Donnell, held last Saturday evening, illustrated the esteem with which both athletes are held in their local community.

With huge performances under their belt from this Olympics, both Mona and Christopher are likely to have one eye on Paris 2024 as they size up another tilt at glory.

Mona (20) excelled in the pool in Tokyo, becoming the first Irish swimmers since Michelle Smith in 1996 to qualify for an Olympic final.

Clocking a time of 1.06.39 in her heat, McSharry then progressed to the final following a dramatic semi-final where she posted a time of 1.06.59. In the final, she was home in eighth position in 1.06.94 meaning three consecutive sub 1.07 swims.

Despite not being Mona’s preferred event, the former Junior World champion also excelled in the 200 metres breaststroke in setting a new Irish record in 2:25.08. It was enough to finish second in her heat, but not enough to move onto the semi-finals.

Christopher (23) was also setting new heights as part of the record breaking mixed 4x400metre relay team, as they made their way to their final.

O’Donnell - who was alongside teammates

Cillín Greene, Phil Healy and Sophie Becker - helped Ireland qualify for the final in a superb time of 3:12.88, which smashed the previous Irish record. They had an eighth placed finish in the final in 3:15.04.

As the Games unfolded, it was clear that the local areas that produced successful athletes started to hit national prominence. Portland Row in Dublin’s North Inner city has Kellie Harrington; Skibbereen has the rowing duo of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy; Grange has Mona McSharry and Chris O’Donnell.

The fact that two Olympians came from a small village of little more than 500 people was a point picked up on by many in the national media too as the pair went about their business in the pool and on the track.

From early on Saturday afternoon, people gathered along the road from Sligo town all the way up to Cliffoney as they awaited their Olympic heroes.

There was a slight blip when Chris, just landing into Dublin, was held up in bad traffic on the M50 which delayed his return, but it mattered little to those young and old who came out in force with tricolours, Sligo flags and Olympics flags in hand..

They eventually came to a stop in Grange, where, despite the pouring rain, Mona and Chris spoke to the crowd and offered their thanks to everyone for their support over recent weeks, as well as sharing some memories from this Olympics.

It was a fortnight to savour for them both, and for their many supporters back home in Sligo.