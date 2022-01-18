Sligo walks in Ashling’s memory

A candle is lit in Strandhill last Saturday afternoon in Ashling Murphy's memory. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Several walks and vigils were held throughout Sligo over the week-end as the county joined in mourning the loss of a young County Offaly school teacher , Ashling Murphy who was murdered while out for a jog after work last Wednesday afternoon in Tullamore.

Most of the remembrances were held around 4pm, the time at which Ashling had gone for her run along the Grand Canel in the town.

The biggest was in Sligo’s Doorly Park on Sunday which was attended by a crowd of about 2,000 people, many of whom brought candles to light.

Other memorial walks and vigils were held in Grange, Strandhill, Ballisodare, Collooney, Enniscrone and Curry.

As her funeral took place today (Tuesday) many in traditional music circles in the county fondly remembered Ashling’s participation in the All Ireland Fleadhs held here and also her appearances in the Fiddler of Dooney competition.

Ashling participated in the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann competitions held in Sligo in August 2015 where she took 2nd place in the 15-18 fiddle competition.

She also performed in Sligo City Hall in 2017 with a Comhaltas Tour Group. Ashling competed in the junior Fiddler of Dooney competition in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In 2015, 2018 and 2019 she competed as a senior.