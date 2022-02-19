Sligo

Sligo wakes up to snow but heavy rain is on the way

Yellow status rain warning issued for this evening

Glencar, County Sligo.

By Paul Deering

Sligo woke to a blanket of snow this morning but Met Eireann is warning of heavy rain for the county this evening.

Snow overnight and early this morning brought hazardous road conditions in many parts of the county and County Council workers were gritting roads for several hours.

While the snow is starting to turn to slush in many areas mid morning caution is still being advised particularly on higher ground. The heavy snow has caused the postponement of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians tonight at The Showgrounds.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rain from 4pm this evening for Sligo. A yellow rain warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo on Saturday from 4pm until Sunday at 4pm.

