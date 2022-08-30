Sligo VW fanatic restoring 68 year old van that once delivered Coca Cola in Austria

The passion and drive of one Sligo Volkswagen Van enthusiast has led to an incredibly rare one of a kind Coca-Cola van finding its way to Ireland. John Conlon, a Sligo man with a passion for renovating old VW vans spoke to The Sligo Champion about discovering the 1954 vehicle on an online auction, the ordeal of getting the van into the country, as well as his plans to renovate the damaged vehicle and have it road worthy once again within the next 12 months. The van is a 1954 Double Door Barn Door Coca-Cola Volkswagen that was used by the soft drink company to deliver coke around Vienna during the 1950s. “Basically when the company shut down in Vienna this van was put into the woods and just left to rot. Eventually nature took over and a tree fell on top of it and crushed it,” he said. “About two years ago a guy in Vienna found it. He was just a normal guy although he would have been knowledgeable about VWs, he knew exactly what he saw and cut down the tree and pulled it out. It was put on a forklift and transported onto a recovery car where it was brought to classic car specialists, then they put it up for sale on a live auction.” John, a 38-year-old security worker, is incredibly passionate about his hobby of restoring and renovating VW vans and says this is a lifelong interest that he inherited through his family with his uncles also being interested in VWs. Over the years he says he has renovated 23 separate vans and he still has most of them which he keeps at his residence at Glenfarne just outside Sligo. However, due to its rarity this van will be the largest and most unique project that he has ever been involved in. “I’ve restored VW campervans from early Beetles up to 1979 T1s and T2s. When this van first came up for auction there was a guy I know in Belfast who saw it first and another guy in Vienna who messaged me about it,” he said. “It was up for auction and I was the winning bidder with €15,000 last year, although there was some trouble getting it transported across customs.” After having secured the sale, John was keen to have a look at the vehicle in person and get it to its new home in Ireland. “It had to be left for a while as the transport company said it was in such bad condition they couldn’t lift it,” he said. Plans to transport the vehicle continued to stall as word began to spread about the VW collecting community about John’s incredibly rare find. Then just a few weeks ago the organisers of a large classic VW car show called Skegvegas in Lincolnshire, UK, contacted him and asked if it would possible to showcase his new find at their show which was due to take place from 19-21 August, this year. “They asked me if I could try and get to the show and I said yes, we contacted a guy in Sweden and he put the pressure on and we got it to the show,” he said. “The bus arrived in Lincolnshire in the middle of the night at 2am and I drove my campervan to the show and that was the first time I got to see it since I bought it.” Although the van is in incredibly poor condition due to years of lying stagnant and the effects of being left out in nature, John says he plans to restore the van fully and have it road worthy within the next 12 months, although he estimates it could be completed within six or seven months. He says he has restored many vans before, some of which were in worse condition than this and believes it will cost around €50,000 to have the van roadworthy once again. “I have done a lot of projects and restored many vans that I still have, I do this just as a hobby and it’s always Volkwagens,” he said. “Coca-Cola had got in contact with me but they were looking for me to sign a contract with terms and conditions and I said no, I’d like to do this all myself. It’s one of the biggest projects in the world and I don’t want any sponsorship from anybody. “Once it’s restored there’ll be a lot of shows and also I’ll drive it around Sligo daily like a normal van. There is worldwide interest in this. It’s not just in Sligo if you look it up on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook it’s everywhere, all over England, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland. There’s photos of it in America. I have a friend from the USA who was sending me pictures saying look at this and I said I know it’s mine! This van is known worldwide.” John says he understands that for someone on the outside looking in it might look like the car is completely crushed, however he believes all these issues can be fixed once the doors are straightened out and everything else is replaced. “It will not be painted and the original Coca-Cola ice-cold signs will be left on it. If you look closely you’ll see a number on the side of the van, it says 582, that’s the original number of Coca-Cola in Vienna and that’s been proven,” he said. John says the van has been officially authenticated by Hayburner, a quarterly magazine that focuses entirely on the VW industry and is produced and written by real Volkswagen enthusiasts. “It’s authenticated by Hayburner, they are the biggest of what we would call Volkwagen nerds, they are purists and confirmed that it is the original Double-Door Coca-Cola van,” he said. “I could shock you with what it’ll be worth once it’s restored but it’s not about the money for me, this is a labour of love. I’d have the odd friend giving me a hand here and there but I have the knowledge and skills to get this done. I have one that’s worse than this and it’s nearly finished.” Across the globe there are countless Volkswagen enthusiasts with many websites, forums, chatrooms, and blogs dedicated to discussing and analysing different Volkswagen models and restoration projects. There are showcases and events all over the planet where collectors, specialists, and the curious come together to share their interest. With the arrival of the 1954 Double Door Barn Door Coca-Cola VW Van to the outskirts of Sligo, the North West has joined the ranks of places of interest for these enthusiasts, and with John’s ever mounting collection growing in volume and rarity he has surely become the envy of many a would-be collector. Although by the looks of things he has plenty of days of hard work ahead of him before he gets to take this one out on the road.