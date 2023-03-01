Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo volunteers are helping Ukrainian refugees integrate into the community through language lessons

There has been a huge increase in those looking to learn basic English in Sligo, as such volunteers are needed across the region to help out in an informal and friendly atmosphere. Stephen Holland hears from volunteers and language learners about the benefits of getting involved.

Maryna Reutova, Inna Reutova and Paula Gilvarry in Clarion Village. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand
Liudmyla Prepeshniuk, Sephii Prepeshniuk, Damien Brennan, Jzyna Shoisieieisa, Onyschenko Tamara and Izyna Natuza at Clarion Village. Expand
Local English language volunteer Dr Paula Gilvarry. Expand

Close

Maryna Reutova, Inna Reutova and Paula Gilvarry in Clarion Village. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Maryna Reutova, Inna Reutova and Paula Gilvarry in Clarion Village. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Liudmyla Prepeshniuk, Sephii Prepeshniuk, Damien Brennan, Jzyna Shoisieieisa, Onyschenko Tamara and Izyna Natuza at Clarion Village.

Liudmyla Prepeshniuk, Sephii Prepeshniuk, Damien Brennan, Jzyna Shoisieieisa, Onyschenko Tamara and Izyna Natuza at Clarion Village.

Local English language volunteer Dr Paula Gilvarry.

Local English language volunteer Dr Paula Gilvarry.

/

Maryna Reutova, Inna Reutova and Paula Gilvarry in Clarion Village. Pic: Carl Brennan.

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

The latest figures show that there are now over 1,400 Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers in Sligo, of which most are keen to practise and better their English.

The majority of schools in Ukraine offer English as a foreign language subject starting in national school, and of all the different refugees in Sligo today there is every level of English proficiency from the most basic understanding to completely fluent.

Privacy