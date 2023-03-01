Sligo volunteers are helping Ukrainian refugees integrate into the community through language lessons

The latest figures show that there are now over 1,400 Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers in Sligo, of which most are keen to practise and better their English.

The majority of schools in Ukraine offer English as a foreign language subject starting in national school, and of all the different refugees in Sligo today there is every level of English proficiency from the most basic understanding to completely fluent.

It is important to also understand that although some will have quite a high standard of English the mannerisms and colloquialisms of Irish people can be very difficult to recognise for someone who is not used to them.

A Ukrainian who has never previously set foot in Ireland is unlikely to recognise ‘the craic’, ‘sure it’ll be grand’, or ‘ah you know yourself’ as anything but a string of nonsense expressions.

For this reason, there has been a mass call out from various organisations for English language volunteers and venues in Sligo to offer their assistance, there are no specific qualifications necessary and all that’s needed to take part is a desire to help.

Volunteers may go the traditional route and teach structured English classes to refugees and asylum seekers, they might offer their time to go for a regular cup of coffee and explain some of the nuances of English speaking in Ireland, or if this does not suit them a different route to helping can be found.

The commitment level is up to the individual and no amount of time is too short, it could be an hour on Tuesday morning, a Friday afternoon, or a couple of classes at the weekend, there is such a strong need for volunteers and venues that any input at all will be greatly appreciated.

One volunteer who can attest to the benefits of getting involved is Dr Paula Gilvarry, she first started helping Ukrainians with their English last summer and says there are a wealth of organisations in Sligo on hand to provide ongoing support to anyone who needs it.

Paula was a well-known doctor in Sligo and is now retired, previously she worked with asylum seekers in Globe House through Diversity Sligo and is therefore attuned to the complex needs of those entering Ireland without a strong grasp on the culture or language.

After war broke out in Ukraine and refugees began to arrive in Sligo, she, along with her husband Damien Barrett, decided they would offer a helping hand.

There are plenty of different organisations such as the Sligo Volunteer Centre, Sligo LEADER, the Sligo Northside Community Centre, the Family Resource Centre and many more who are helping to pair volunteers with refugees and asylum seekers in need of language lessons.

“We went to the Avalon Centre and did a few sessions there; they were looking for people to volunteer in the Northside, Damien got on board too and we both love it,” Paula said.

“When the summer was over, the group that we were with wanted to keep talking so now we meet them in local cafes. Damien does two days a week, and I do one.”

Paula says from speaking with people she gets the impression that there is a wealth of potential volunteers in Sligo who are interested in getting involved but just don’t know where to start.

However, one of the biggest hurdles is finding enough venues to host volunteers and those wishing to learn English.

“How many people over 60 and retired are there in Sligo? Quite a majority are altruistic enough to be interested in helping,” Paula said.

“My background is with the HSE and there are so many nurses, doctors, administrations, and social workers who have retired with such good people skills, even if they don’t consider themselves a teacher they could still meet and talk with somebody for an hour.”

Paula’s husband Damien says he felt compelled to volunteer after hearing of the huge need for English tutors in the region, he highlighted how difficult it is Ukrainians to learn English as their Slavic based language has little cross references with the Latin and Germanic origins of English.

“Those I’ve met are highly talented and qualified across a range of skills. We have doctors, nurses, pharmacists, structural steel workers, bakers and many more whose skills are in real demand in our economy,” he said

“However, until they achieve conversational English it is impossible for them to find or take up permanent employment.

“The Ukrainians who have made it this far west have been fleeing a society that is as affluent, culturally vibrant and secure as we are in Ireland.

“It’s also worth remembering that they are refugees who want to return home as soon as possible and who regularly give thanks for the welcome and on-going support that Ireland is offering them.

“I’d ask any readers who have time, even one hour a week, to support language learning to join in with any of the organisations. It’s not difficult but is hugely satisfying.”

Inna (55), one language learner who arrived from Odessa in South Ukraine in June 2022, says she is learning English ‘practically from scratch’ and although she finds it difficult, she is thankful for the various courses and support available to her here in Sligo.

“Sligo is a wonderful town with beautiful landscapes, unusual old buildings and friendly people,” she said.

“We are lucky that the city authorities have organised many different courses for people with different levels of training. And we especially feel the support of volunteers.

“With them, we not only learn the language, but also expand our knowledge about the culture and life of the Irish people, their traditions, holidays, leisure. Our lessons are educational and interesting.

“Fluency in English will allow us to confirm our knowledge and benefit the state that has provided us with protection from war.”

Marina (32) is another language learner, born in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, she arrived in Sligo last June but has very little English.

“I can understand by ear, but speaking is a problem, there was a big barrier with this,” she said.

Marina started taking English lessons once a week and says through regular conversations with volunteers she is noticing not only her English improving but also her confidence growing.

“This help is very valuable for me in learning the language, the lessons are held in a conversational format on various topics and it is interesting.

“Then you can practise the experience in a store, library, and so on. Knowledge of the language is one of the main advantages for quick adaptation, job search, and for life.”

Lyudmila (49) is from Kyiv and says she ‘fell in love’ with the ‘beautiful city’ of Sligo when she first arrived last June, she studied German in school, and as such had no English upon coming to Ireland.

“The volunteer help in learning English was very organised, we first got into a group at the university,” she said.

“We also met a volunteer from Sligo, along with studying English every week. I like these lessons; I am happy to go to these classes to learn how to pronounce words correctly.

“A volunteer who works with us bought special books for learning English, according to which we learn the language, and also repeat at home to memorise words.

“This is great training; we are already starting to communicate in English little by little and I’m glad to meet native speaking Irish families.

“We are very grateful to them for their work. I believe that very soon, thanks to such communication, I will be fluent in English.”

Paula highlighted Fáilte Isteach, a community project through the Irish Refugee Council, as being particularly helpful at offering assistance.

Fáilte Isteach helps older volunteers to welcome migrants through conversational English classes and offers videos on speaking with people who have gone through trauma, cultural awareness, as well as English teaching skills.

While it is often a requirement to be Garda vetted before taking up a volunteering role this can now be done online and is more straightforward than ever.

“You call the shots, you don’t have to start with kindergarten, it may be those with strong English who are just looking to improve a bit before they find a job,” Paula said.

“There is every level, and for every Ukrainian there is probably an Irish person who would suit them.”

Paula says that different tutors have different methods, some use schoolbooks and lesson plans, while others are more focused on an informal chat.

“The Ukrainians coming over had a good standard of living, they have qualifications, they just don’t all have English,” she said.

“In my opinion they are only an asset to Ireland, they are hugely informed, patriotic, stoic, and many of them will be staying here once they learn English.”

Paula says when she tried to learn some Ukrainian herself, she was struck by how difficult it must be for those coming here, with their own Ukrainian alphabet there are extra dimensions to language learning many would not be aware of.

“It is difficult for them, the Irish often don’t say their T’s and we speak very quickly,” she said.

“This will be a challenge for them when working, and when you are in a job everyone is busy, and nobody has the time to translate.”

For this reason, Paula says that just having someone who is willing to sit and chat, have patience in their responses, and take the time for some simple guidance can be a major lifeline for those trying to integrate into Sligo.

“I would be very conscious of the fact that the Irish got various welcomes from around the world, and we added hugely to wherever we went, I feel the Ukrainians can do the same for Ireland,” she said.

Recently there has been a call out from the Sligo Volunteer Centre for help to support language learners in an informal and friendly atmosphere.

With an increased demand for learning basic English throughout the region the centre is requesting volunteers in the Sligo, Drumcliffe and Enniscrone areas.

Ciara Herity, manager of the Sligo Volunteer Centre, has outlined for The Sligo Champion what people who get involved can expect, the support that is available, and how no matter how big or small the commitment, all engagement is appreciated.

“The Sligo Volunteer Centre promotes volunteering opportunities,” Ciara said.

“In the case of language learning Sligo Leader have the Fáilte Isteach programme.”

This Third Age community project is helping to match older people with asylum seekers and refugees in need of English language assistance.

“Fáilte Isteach gives resources and tips on how to engage with people and where to start,” she said.

“There are supports available and there will always be an organiser to go back to.

“There is nothing to be afraid of because you will always be supported, even if something isn’t the right fit for you we can find something that better suits your time or skills.”

Ciara says the centre also helps provide volunteering opportunities for anyone who wants to get involved, including asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees.

“Whether that be in the charity shops, festivals and events, or tidy towns clean ups all depending on their level of English, which then ties back in with the lessons,” she said.

“Volunteering itself gives them an opportunity to practise and it can open up more job opportunities.”

Those who wish to offer their assistance or want more information can visit https://volunteersligo.ie/