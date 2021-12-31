Sligo vigil held in solidarity with the Palestine people

Some of those who participated in the New Year’s Eve Palestine Solidarity vigil including Cllr Arthur Gibbons, Cllr Gino O’Boyle, Cllr Declan Bree and Chris MacManus MEP.

Members and supporters of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Sligo gathered at Hyde Bridge, on New Year’s Eve to participate in a vigil to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The protesters displayed Palestinian Flags and carried placards which read: “End the Siege of Gaza”, “Boycott Israeli Goods”, “End U.S. aid to Israel”, “Freedom and Peace in Palestine”.

Among those participating in the vigil were local public representatives including the Mayor of the Sligo Municipal District, Cllr Arthur Gibbons, Cllr Gino O’Boyle, Chris MacManus MEP, and Cllr Declan Bree.

Speaking to ‘The Sligo Champion’ Campaign spokesperson Ms Aine Daly, said the event was one of many organised throughout the country to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the Israeli ‘Operation Cast Lead’ attack on Gaza, and to highlight Israel’s ongoing illegal siege of Gaza.

“We have all reacted with horror, and sorrow at the slaughter of innocent children.” said Ms Daly.

“This year Israeli forces killed 78 Palestinian children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, making 2021 the deadliest year on record for Palestinian children since 2014.

“For how much longer will this be allowed to continue? For how much longer will Israel be allowed to act with impunity?

“Eight weeks ago the Israeli regime proscribed six Palestinian human rights and civil society organisations, effectively criminalising them. This is a dangerous and deplorable decision, the culmination of decades of the Israeli state’s attempts to smear, silence and shut down Palestinian civil society organisations and to punish those human rights defenders who shine a light onto its crimes against the Palestinian people.

“We welcome the fact that the Israeli decision has been condemned by political leaders and civil society organisations across the globe, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Federation for Human Rights.

“While we note the Irish governments expression of concern, these words falls far short of being the strong response that is so urgently required. We now need to see our government, and the E.U. put pressure on Israel to reverse the ruling.” Ms Daly said.