Sligo vaccination centre moving to new location

The Sligo vaccination centre is moving from its Sligo Racecourse location to a temporary vaccination centre in Nazareth House,Church Hill.

The first vaccine clinic will take place in the new centre on Friday 15 April.

The Sligo Vaccination Centre will continue to provide first and second dose vaccines to people aged 5 and older. In addition, the centre will

continue to provide the booster vaccine to those eligible over the age

of 12. Details of how to get your COVID-19 vaccine (dose 1, dose 2 or

booster) are available from hse.ie/covid19.

Planning for the rollout of the second booster vaccine for people over 65 and people with a weak immune system is being worked on at the moment and further details will be provided shortly.

Children aged 5 to 11 who received their first dose vaccine in the vaccination centre in Sligo Racecourse and are due a second dose, will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the new centre in Nazareth House for their second dose vaccine. People are advised to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment will take place.