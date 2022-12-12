Sligo University Hospital seeing increase in fractures from people slipping on ice

Drone shot of Sligo town shows fog covering the area on Sunday morning. Pic with thanks to David Elliot.

The Emergency Department at Sligo University Hospital is warning the public to be careful when outside in the cold weather after the ED has seen an increase in the number of people presenting with fractures after they slipped on ice.

The warning comes as roads, particularly secondary roads, in the region were reported to be treacherous on Monday morning as temperatures dipped again overnight.

All primary roads in the county were gritted, but there are reports that some secondary and minor roads were very dangerous this morning and throughout the weekend.

Coola Post Primary School remained closed on Monday as a result of the weather and poor road conditions.

Footpaths around the county are understood to be very dangerous, and people are advised to be very careful when out walking.

A status orange freezing fog warning is in place for Connacht and will remain in place until midnight Tuesday.

Met Eireann is warning of ‘hazardous’ driving conditions as a result.

A status yellow low temperature/ice warning is in place since Saturday until Friday, December 16.

It’s expected to remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low. Freezing fog will occur at times, with winds remaining light over land.

Possible impacts include:

• Treacherous conditions on paths and roads

• Travel disruption

• Potential supply disruption

• Potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines

• Increased risks to vulnerable members of the community

• Animal welfare issues

• Slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation