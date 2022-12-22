Sligo University Hospital continues to operate under pressure; 18 patients with Covid-19 being treated

Sligo University Hospital (SUH) has advised that it continues to operate under pressure as a result of COVID-19 and flu outbreaks at the hospital.

Whilst outbreaks are impacting a number of wards throughout the hospital, two wards (Surgical Gynae and Medical 7) have restricted visitor access.

As of 8am today (Thursday December 22nd), there are 18 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at the hospital.

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said: “These COVID-19 and flu outbreaks present a risk to patients, many of whom are very ill, and we must take every measure to protect them.

"Unfortunately, visitors to both Surgical Gynae and Medical 7 can only be facilitated on compassionate grounds. To arrange a visit to these wards, please contact the ward manager in advance.

"We appreciate that restricting visiting at this time of year is difficult for patients and their families. However, this is a necessary measure to ensure the hospital can continue to keep all our patients safe.

"We need to do everything we can to stop the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other infections in our hospital and we are appealing to our community to help us do this. We thank members of the public for their co-operation.”

Visitors are asked to follow the following infection precaution measures:

• Clean your hands with alcohol gel if visibly clean or soap and water after using toilet or visibly soiled hands;

• Surgical mask - clean hands before putting on a new one before visiting patients; this should be discarded on leaving the hospital and hands cleaned;

• Please do not use patient toilets on the wards or en-suites; visitor toilets are available at ground floor level.