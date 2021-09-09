Sligo University Hospital battling several outbreaks of Covid-19

Sligo University Hospital continues to battle outbreaks of COVID-19 in ‘multiple wards.’

Visiting restrictions will continue on all impacted wards, in line with national guidance says the hospital which is urging the public to stay away unless it is absolutely necessary.

The hospital says it is following the national public health guidance in relation to the management of suspect cases, confirmed cases and close contacts.

COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is being

carried out.

Grainne McCann, General Manager of Sligo University Hospital urged the public to assist the hospital in dealing with this outbreak.

“Sligo University Hospital is dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks in multiple

wards. In order to keep all our patients and staff safe we are appealing

to the public not to visit the hospital unless absolutely necessary.

Keeping footfall to a minimum is a key aspect to combatting Covid.”

People coming to the hospital must continue to follow all the public health

guidance including wearing a face mask and using hand gel regularly.

Partners can continue to attend the maternity department while parents

and guardians may visit the paediatric department.

Sligo University Hospital is also requesting that where possible, approved

visitors will have received a COVID-19 vaccination, in order to minimise

the risk to patients.

Where a hospital visit is possible, one visitor will be allowed between 6pm

to 8pm with any visits pre-arranged by family members/visitors by contacting the relevant ward or Unit in advance. Visitors are required to complete a screening checklist regarding COVID-19, prior to visiting the

hospital.

It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds, with the ward/Unit manager.

People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised that they should still attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and advised not to attend.

The hospital advises that people should come to their appointments no earlier than ten minutes before the allotted time alone to help with social distancing, unless the support of another person is essential.