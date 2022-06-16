Sligo Training Centre gets a double Ministerial seal of approval after visit

The staff and learners of Sligo Community Training Centre were delighted to welcome Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris and Minister of State at the Department of Health Frank Feighan to their centre in Cleveragh recently.

The Ministers toured the centre viewing the facilities on offer in the hairdressing, computer, sports and recreation and catering departments as well as the garden and art Room.

They met with staff and learners and took the time to listen as learners shared their individual stories and accounts of their learning journeys.

Minister Harris planted a willow tree in the centre’s garden where he heard how the space has been transformed from a once uninviting smoking area to a nature filled haven of colour and life, providing fresh herbs and salad for use by the catering group, an area to complete horticulture modules as well as a place of mindful sanctuary for all to enjoy.

This is just one example of the many health promoting initiatives undertaken by the CTC who are proud to hold the highest level gold standard in the Health Quality Mark awarded by the National Youth Health Programme a partnership between NYCI, HSE and DCYA.

During the visit Minister Harris was presented with an original painting created by learners as part of their art class and both Ministers were gifted sunflowers grown in the centre garden.

Following the busy tour led by Gavin Dykes, General Manager and Mary O’Hara, Assistant Manager, the Ministers and other invited guests sat down to a light lunch in the centre’s canteen.

Here they got the opportunity to sample a selection of savoury and sweet treats which had been freshly prepared on site by the catering group showcasing their skills and the work that goes into retaining the Irish Heart Foundation Healthy Eating Award first achieved in 2015.

Speaking about the visit Minister Harris said “I was delighted to visit Sligo Community Training Centre and witness first-hand the inspiring work being done here.

“The work being carried out is transformational for the people it educates, and the community it serves.

“Training centres like this one in Sligo offer students an alternative route to reaching their potential, while also building up their confidence, and creating bonds between students and staff that last a lifetime.”

Sligo CTC is currently recruiting for all courses. The training courses are free to participants and ETB Training Allowances apply. Childcare, rent and travel allowances apply where applicable. Contact the centre on 071 9145248, Email enquiries@sligoctc.com.

Sligo CTC is funded and supported by MSLETB. All programmes are QQI certified at levels 3 and 4 on the National Framework of Qualifications and are supported with literacy, numeracy, personal development, art, work-experience and sports activities.On completion of their training at Sligo CTC learners have the option to progress to further training or avail of a 6-month linked-work programme which together with the support and co-operation of local employers provides relevant in-company training as a vital step towards gaining meaningful employment.