Sligo train passenger bags stolen and dumped in the Royal Canal

Close

A picture of one of the bags dumped in the Royal Canal in Mullingar.

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

Passengers on the Sligo to Dublin train are being urged to exercise caution with their luggage when travelling on the train in order to avoid falling victim to theft.

The warning comes after one reader of The Sligo Champion contacted this newspaper to warn others of the dangers.

