Sligo train passenger bags stolen and dumped in the Royal Canal

Passengers on the Sligo to Dublin train are being urged to exercise caution with their luggage when travelling on the train in order to avoid falling victim to theft.

The warning comes after one reader of The Sligo Champion contacted this newspaper to warn others of the dangers.

The reader’s mother fell victim to theft when she travelled home from a weekend in Cork, although a spokesperson for Irish Rail has told The Sligo Champion that incidents such as this one are ‘rare’.

She noticed her bag was gone when she arrived at Carrick-on-Shannon station where she lives.

It’s understood her bag was stolen at Mullingar, after other passengers noticed some commotion when the train had stopped at the station.

In a bizarre coincidence, the reader’s son who lives in Mullingar and was out for a run in the days following the theft and located the bag but it had been dumped in the Royal Canal..

As he ran along the canal, he spotted a familiar looking suitcase in the water, and realised it belonged to his mother.

He eventually recovered the suitcase, which was distinctive looking, and the suitcase still contained most of his mother’s belongings.

There was one coat missing, and a sum of money however.

But, the man noticed a number of other suitcases lying in the Royal Canal under the Market Point footbridge leading to the conclusion other passengers had also fallen victim to theft.

The man supplied The Sligo Champion with a photo of one bags lying in the canal, that he believes someone may recognise as theirs.

Gardai have been sent CCTV footage from a nearby business premises of the alleged thieves running away with his mother’s suitcase before it was then tossed in the canal.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail told The Sligo Champion: “Theft of luggage would be rare. We would advise all customers to ensure their luggage is within their sight during their journey.

“In the unfortunate event that anything is taken, please advise Iarnród Eireann staff and the Gardaí. All train carriages are fitted with CCTV & if a crime occurs, the Gardaí can request footage as part of their investigation.”

Picture shows one suitcase lying in the Royal Canal, Mullingar which a rail passenger may recognise.